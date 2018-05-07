Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution

"Sony Mobile is the latest major smartphone maker to adopt IDT wireless charging for a convenient, reliable and effortless charging experience based on WPC Qi," said Laurence McGarry, Marketing Director of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "The implementation of the Qi EPP in the Xperia phones provides the convenience of wireless charging with faster charging times."

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for the receivers used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the wireless power transmitters used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. To learn more about IDT's wireless power technology, visit idt.com/wirelesspower.

