Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI), announced today that the latest IDT® wireless charging chipset is used in the Sony Mobile Xperia XZ2 smartphone and associated WCH20 wireless charging dock for effortless and convenient charging. Both the Xperia XZ2 smartphone and optional transmitter dock are based on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Qi® charging protocol and are interoperable with other wireless charging devices on the market. The Xperia XZ2 implements Qi Extended Power Profile (EPP) for a faster smartphone charging experience. Built around the concept of the most immersive smartphone entertainment experience, the XZ2 model provides huge advancements in camera, display, and audio technology, as well as a beautiful new design to fit perfectly in your hand.
"Sony Mobile is the latest major smartphone maker to adopt IDT wireless charging for a convenient, reliable and effortless charging experience based on WPC Qi," said Laurence McGarry, Marketing Director of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "The implementation of the Qi EPP in the Xperia phones provides the convenience of wireless charging with faster charging times."
IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for the receivers used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the wireless power transmitters used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. To learn more about IDT's wireless power technology, visit idt.com/wirelesspower.
About IDT
Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
