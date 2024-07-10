Sony Music, Aniplex, and Pocketpair Announce Joint Venture, Palworld Entertainment, Inc., to Expand the Breakout Game, Palworld

TOKYO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Shunsuke Muramatsu, hereinafter referred to as SMEJ) and its group subsidiary Aniplex Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Atsuhiro Iwakami, hereinafter referred to as Aniplex) and Pocketpair, Inc. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President: Takuro Mizobe, hereinafter referred to as Pocketpair) have established a joint venture (hereinafter referred to as JV), Palworld Entertainment Inc., to expand and develop new businesses associated with the hit game, "Palworld." The announcement was made today in a joint release by all three companies.

Palworld Entertainment Logo

"Palworld," a multiplayer open world survival game created, produced and published by Japanese developer, Pocketpair, became the breakout hit of 2024 when the total number of players surpassed 25 million after only one month in release.

The Palworld game, currently available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and through Xbox Game Pass, seamlessly integrates elements of battle, monster-capturing, training, and base building. Players are able to wield a range of weapons, from classic bows and spears to modern assault rifles and rocket launchers. The gameplay involves locating and capturing Pals, who in addition to assisting players in the construction and expansion of their base operations, can become powerful allies in combat.

The JV will be responsible for developing the reach of the intellectual property and for expanding commercial business endeavors, including the global licensing and merchandising activities associated with "Palworld," outside of the interactive game.

JV efforts will begin with the development of exclusive merchandise based on the game - which will debut and sell at the Pocketpair booth during "Bilibili World 2024" (beginning Friday, July 12, 2024 in Shanghai, China) and be made available for pre-order at Aniplex and its subsidiaries, Aniplex of America and Aniplex Shanghai, e-commerce sites with more detailed information at a later date.

[Game "Palworld" Overview]

A completely new multiplayer open world survival craft game where you collect mysterious creatures called Pals in a vast world, and have them fight, build, farm, and work in factories. The early access version was released in January 2024, and the total number of players exceeded 25 million within one month of release.

Official website: https://www.pocketpair.jp/palworld

[SMEJ Overview]

Trade name: Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Location: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Shunsuke Muramatsu, Representative Director and CEO

Main business activities: As a holding company for the Sony Music Group, we manage all group companies, and also develop business from multiple angles as a conglomerate entertainment company.

[Aniplex Overview]

Trade name: Aniplex Inc.

Location: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Atsuhiro Iwakami, President

Main business activities: Planning and production of video and music works, mainly animation, planning and development of games, related licenses, product planning and sales, and entertainment.

[Pocketpair Overview]

Trade name: Pocketpair, Inc.

Location: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Takuro Mizobe, President and Representative Director

Main business: Planning, development, and operation of games

Licensing inquiry for US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and LATAM territories:

[email protected]

Licensing inquiry for other territories:

[email protected]

