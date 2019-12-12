Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Signs Agreement For Worldwide Jimi Hendrix Merchandising Rights

The Thread Shop will work closely with Authentic Hendrix and Experience Hendrix to create unique merchandise—including clothing, accessories and collectibles—in a new Hendrix-specific product line available through a variety of purchasing platforms, including pop-ups, brick & mortar retail, and online stores.

The new offering marks the first time Jimi Hendrix's legendary music, audiovisual releases, and authorized merchandise will be available in one place. In 2009, Sony Music, Authentic Hendrix and Experience Hendrix began a historic licensing partnership encompassing the ongoing curation and distribution of the Jimi Hendrix music catalog and archives, making the artist's music and film materials available to fans around the world across all media formats and platforms. Legacy Recordings, Sony Music's catalog division, and Experience Hendrix have released a range of essential Hendrix titles under the agreement, including definitive editions of the Jimi Hendrix Experience canon. With the new merchandising partnership, The Thread Shop will coordinate with Legacy Recordings on integrated merchandising and music opportunities.

According to Janie Hendrix, CEO/President, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, "It was a natural progression for us, really, and what you could call organic. We placed Jimi in good hands with Sony Music, so we are more than comfortable with expanding our relationship to merchandise. Jimi's persona encompassed more than music. He had a sense of style that we want to continue to present to the world...boldly and vividly. We're confident The Thread Shop will carry out the next level concepts we envision. Jimi was and is larger than life, in our eyes. With the list of artistic greats the Thread Shop represents, Jimi will be at home among giants."

Said Howard Lau, Senior Vice President/Head of The Thread Shop, "We are incredibly excited and proud to be working with Janie and her team on Jimi's merchandise. With such a legendary and timeless artist, we will honor Jimi and his music with tremendous respect and enthusiasm that will result in amazing merch that honors his legacy."

Jimi Hendrix joins The Thread Shop's powerhouse roster of classic and contemporary music icons, which includes A$AP Ferg, the Beatles, Camila Cabello, Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, Led Zeppelin, Maluma, P!nk and many others.

The Thread Shop is committed to providing the ultimate Consumer shopping experience for music fans and devotees of popular culture. It offers a variety of licensing and retail opportunities through services including merch tables on artist tours, online shopping, pop-ups and events, brand collaborations, and custom designs. The Thread Shop combines experienced in-house apparel designers with Sony Music's world class Creative Group to provide individualized design services.

About The Thread Shop

The Thread Shop is a leading music merchandising company from Sony Music Entertainment focused on enhancing artist revenue, branding and marketing through the development of high-quality products and compelling shopping experiences. The Thread Shop designs, manufactures and markets fashionable and functional merchandise and lifestyle goods that reflect the vision and aesthetic of its artist and brand partners. It offers artist-specific product lines, limited-edition customized merchandise and full-scale tour merchandising through a variety of online and physical retailers, as well as through artist e-commerce sites and pop-up retail environments in tour venues and stores. Its artist partners include A$AP Ferg, Bob Dylan, DJ Khaled, Foreigner, Joan Jett, Lil Nas X, Maluma and Ozuna among others.

About Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Records, Arista Nashville, Beach Street Records, Black Butter Records, BPG Music, Bystorm Entertainment, Century Media, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Disruptor Records, District 18 Entertainment, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, House of Iona Records, Insanity Records, Keep Cool, Legacy Recordings, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, Ministry of Sound Recordings, Monument Records, OKeh, Palm Tree Records, Polo Grounds Music, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records Relentless Records, Reunion Records, Same Plate Entertainment, Six Course Music Group, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music, Verity Records and Visionary Records. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

About Authentic Hendrix LLC and Experience Hendrix L.L.C.

Founded by James 'Al' Hendrix, Jimi's father, in 1995, Experience Hendrix has been run, since its inception, by the family members handpicked by Al during his tenure as Chairman. As a part of their daily operations, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix oversee Jimi's timeless legacy on a worldwide basis. They are the official family companies charged with managing the music, name, image and likeness of Jimi Hendrix. Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix own hundreds of registered trademarks worldwide, and own all of the copyrights in the Jimi Hendrix music catalog.

About Legacy Recordings

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is home to the world's foremost library of historically significant commercial recordings, a peerless collection of works by the most significant musical artists of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. Across a variety of platforms, the label has revolutionized the catalog market, offering contemporary music fans access to thousands of meticulously restored and remastered archival titles representing virtually every musical genre including popular, rock, jazz, blues, R&B, folk, country, gospel, Broadway musicals, movie soundtracks, rap/hip-hop, world music, classical, comedy and more.

