SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN EXPERIENTIAL PRODUCTION AND DESIGN COMPANY, BLACK SKY CREATIVE

Black Sky to become part of Masterworks' growing live division

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment ("SME"), today announced a majority investment in Los Angeles-based Black Sky Creative, a leader in producing immersive entertainment, experiential retail and live experiences for worldclass IP and brands.

Under the agreement, Black Sky, led by founder Jeff Delson will become part of Masterworks' live division and focus on creating scalable experiential properties across music, social media, children's entertainment, film, TV and gaming.

Delson, with his partners Lee Rosen and Shannon Ramirez, will continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations and collaborate with Masterworks on the development of a range of new projects, working in close partnership with Masterworks' President, Mark Cavell.

Black Sky's recent projects include Stranger Things: The Official Store; AC/DC Official Dive Bar Takeover at the Power Trip Festival; the Olivia Rodrigo Tour Fan Experience; and Britney Spears - The Zone immersive fan experience.

This winter, Black Sky in collaboration with Moonbug will launch CoComelon Playdate, the first family entertainment center in North America based on the globally renowned children's show. Located in Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the US, the immersive and interactive environment geared for one- to seven-year-olds will feature immersive play areas and an extensive retail store offering best-selling and exclusive CoComelon products.

Mark Cavell, said, "We're excited to be partnering with Black Sky Creative to further grow our capabilities for developing unique live entertainment experiences around fans' favorite artists, influencers, and film/TV characters. Jeff Delson, Lee Rosen and Shannon Ramirez are imaginative entrepreneurs who are leading the way in creating captivating immersive environments and events that are increasingly sought after by audiences of all ages."

Jeff Delson, founder of Black Sky Creative commented, "We are thrilled to join Sony Masterworks and collaborate closely with Mark Cavell and the incredible entrepreneurial companies within the Masterworks family. Together, we are expanding the landscape of live entertainment by pioneering new compelling ways for fans to connect with their favorite IP."

Sony Music Masterworks' agreement with Black Sky Creative is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and acquisitions advancing its growth as a multi-faceted worldwide entertainment business. Its network of companies includes Black Ink Presents, a Los Angeles-based creative design and production services company; Culture Creative, a production and project management team specializing in developing site-specific and bespoke projects in unique heritage and landscape settings; Netherlands-based GEA Live, which designs, represents and produces shows and experiences based on prominent IP in music, film, television, anime and gaming; The Luna Entertainment Group, which specializes in staging high quality location-based entertainment experiences, exhibitions and events and is also the creator of The Luna Cinema, a UK market leader of open-air, drive-in and pop-up cinema experiences; MAC Global, an award-winning, pan-regional concert promotion, talent management, events and production company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Proactiv Entertainment, the live event producer and promoter based in Barcelona, Spain; RG Live, a leading producer/promoter of illuminated trails, concerts, music festivals, opera, ballet and unique experiential concepts in the UK; RoadCo Entertainment, the New York-based producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences; Roast Productions, the London-based live entertainment company focusing on theatre, concerts, and family entertainment; Seaview, the Tony and Olivier award-winning media company with theatre, film, TV, and digital verticals; Senbla, the London-based producer/promoter of quality music, theatre and immersive events, shows and festivals and Terrapin Station Entertainment, an artist management, tour production and sports/stadium consultancy company which specializes in family-friendly and brand-led events, immersive exhibits, game shows and charity concerts.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information, please visit: www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/

For more information, follow BLACK SKY CREATIVE

Website: https://www.blackskycreative.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/black_sky_creative/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Larissa Slezak | Sony Music Masterworks

[email protected]

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks