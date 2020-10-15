Sony Music Masterworks Launches Multifaceted Joint Venture With Artist Management & Production Company Terrapin Station Entertainment

Under the agreement, Masterworks has acquired a majority stake in Shank's Terrapin Station Entertainment and will work in partnership with Shank to curate and spearhead a range of live productions from Terrapin, including licensed tours and events adapted from popular multi-platform family brands. Shank, who has previously overseen a string of successful family-oriented touring productions and events, including Disney Junior Holiday Party, LOL Remix Live in 360 , Peppa Pig Live , The Fresh Beat Band , will lead the joint venture in tandem with Mark Cavell , President of Sony Music Masterworks .

Masterworks and Shank will also work to further grow Terrapin's artist management business and drive career advancement for its roster of dynamic developing artists including Victoria Justice, Scarypoolparty, Maddie Poppe, Magic!, Laura Marano, and Sam Tsui.

Commenting on the agreement, Mark Cavell, President of Sony Music Masterworks, stated: "As a company, great entrepreneurs excite us and Jonathan is just that! They help us grow and we can help them grow with proactive support. Jonathan is extremely passionate and committed, and he has a natural connection with artists and creatives. We're thrilled to work closely with him and the Terrapin team to further develop our opportunities in the live space when the touring business returns and to expand our business to now include artist management for the first time."

Jonathan Shank, Founder of Terrapin Station Entertainment, added: "With the support of Mark and our staff, there's a tremendous opportunity to build Terrapin into one of the most competitive artist management and production companies in the industry. We are also sympathetic to the state of live entertainment right now. We want to be at the forefront of helping bring live experiences back to the world and shine light on the ability of new entities to build a foundation and thrive."

Masterworks continues to expand its presence in the live touring business following the recent launch of its RoadCo Entertainment joint venture with The Road Company and previously announced acquisitions of global event companies Raymond Gubbay Ltd. (RGL) and Senbla in the U.K. The new alliances with Terrapin and RoadCo in the U.S. further position Masterworks to develop, promote, and launch a range of original and innovative live family entertainment experiences globally.

Jonathan Shank has produced record-setting tours and managed a diverse roster of multiplatinum critically acclaimed talent throughout his career. For nearly a decade, he led the family entertainment division of Red Light Management, galvanizing the success of multiple record setting tours to the tune of over $80 million in gross box office sales and three Pollstar Award nominations during 2019 and 2020. This year, he founded the artist management and production company, Terrapin Station Entertainment, with clients such as global superstar Victoria Justice, prodigal songwriter Scarypoolparty, American Idol winner Maddie Poppe, multi-platinum recording artist Magic!, multi-hyphenate Laura Marano, and global influencer Sam Tsui under his watch. The T.J. Martell Foundation is honoring him with the T.J. Martell Trailblazer Award for his leadership in the industry and philanthropic endeavors.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

