Sony Music Publishing Announces Landmark Acquisition Of Paul Simon's Song Catalog

Paul Simon said, "I'm pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well."

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, "Paul Simon is a masterful, once-in-a-lifetime songwriter whose remarkable body of work has generated an enduring influence on our culture and consciousness. From Simon and Garfunkel standards like 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' to solo classics such as 'Graceland,' Paul Simon's music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for people all over the world. To represent his indelible songs is an incredible honor for Sony Music Publishing, so with tremendous pride, I welcome Paul to our family!"

Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group said, "We are truly honored to now represent the music publishing catalogue of Paul Simon. To be entrusted with his songs and recorded music is a privilege of the highest artistic order for the Sony Music Group worldwide."

Paul Simon launched his music career as a member of Simon & Garfunkel. Beginning in 1964, the duo released five studio albums and achieved enormous success, selling over 100 million records to date. Simon and Garfunkel's iconic recordings captivated millions in the late 1960's and 1970's. Paul Simon then embarked on an incredibly successful solo career, crafting innovative, genre-bending hits that received global acclaim and brought generations of music fans together. Paul's pioneering influence as a solo artist remains a driving force behind many of today's most popular songs. His recorded music catalog is signed to Sony Music Entertainment.

Over the course of his expansive career, Paul has received countless esteemed honors. He has won 16 Grammy awards, as well as a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also a member of The Songwriters Hall of Fame and a recipient of its Johnny Mercer Award. Additionally, Paul is a two-time inductee into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center honoree, and the first ever recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Paul is also recognized for his work as a philanthropist – he is co-founder of The Children's Health Fund, which provides access to comprehensive healthcare for children and families in underserved areas across the US. Paul has currently been involved with several environmental non-profits, most notably EO Wilson's Half Earth Foundation.

