Sony Music Publishing Extends Global Deal with James Vincent McMorrow

Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow is one of today's top artists, widely celebrated for hits including "If I Had a Boat," "We Don't Eat," "Get Low," "Rising Water," and his cover of "Wicked Games," featured in the sixth season of the HBO series Game of Thrones . Recently, McMorrow announced the upcoming release of his new album Grapefruit Season on September 17, featuring his intimate "Headlights" single, as well as "Gone" and "I Should Go" with Kenny Beats. McMorrow also revealed his 2022 UK and Europe tour dates, with more tour announcements to come.

James Vincent McMorrow said, "Sony Music Publishing has been my home since I was literally a kid on myspace uploading songs, the first people to believe in my songwriting. They've helped me find collaborators over the years for my records when I needed them, basically any mad idea I've had they've been down to help make happen. This last year and a half has obviously been fairly rubbish, songwriting was one of the few things in my life I could control. So, having someone like David Ventura ready to take some of the songs I'd written and find homes for them, has been fairly amazing. Coming out of all this I realise how much I do want to write and work with others, I'm excited I'm able to do that with a group of people I genuinely like and trust."

David Ventura, President & Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing UK said, "We are all delighted to continue working with the one and only James Vincent McMorrow. After years of collaboration, we have seen James become a complete artist and unstoppable songwriter. We are excited for the world to discover his new album Grapefruit Season, which is a masterpiece."

Saul Fitton, Senior A&R Manager Sony Music Publishing UK said, "James is a brilliantly intelligent and versatile talent – he is a very forward-thinking songwriter and true artist. We're incredibly excited that James is continuing this next phase of his journey with us."

James Vincent McMorrow first captivated audiences in 2010 with his debut self-titled EP and first album Early In The Morning, which he penned in a small house on Ireland's coast with a guitar, a keyboard, a microphone, a computer and other instruments. Since his breakthrough success with Early in the Morning, McMorrow has released four albums with a wide range of styles and influences, including Post Tropical (2014); We Move (2016) featuring hits "Rising Water" and "Get Low"; and True Care (2017).

In addition to his achievements as an artist, McMorrow has earned great success crafting songs on behalf of numerous artists. In 2015, he co-wrote and performed on Kygo's "I'm In Love" from his debut album Cloud Nine. He also crafted multiple songs on All Tvvins' Just To Exist album in 2019; Dvsn's singles "Run Away" and "Angela"; "Shells of Silver" by The Japanese Popstars; "Wake Up" with Claptone, and Rudimental's "Be Somebody."

