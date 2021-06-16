Sony Music Publishing Names Francisco Granados VP Creative, U.S. Latin

Sony Music Publishing President and CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin, Jorge Mejia, said, "Francisco is an A&R executive who possesses that rare mix of talent for discovering and nurturing artists and songwriters, matched with an impeccable business acumen. I have admired Francisco since I first started working with him early on in his career, and am beyond excited about what we will do together in this new phase."

Francisco said, "I'm thrilled and honored to join Jorge Mejia and the fantastic U.S. Latin team. Sony Music Publishing gave me my first opportunity to be part of the ever-evolving music industry, and I'm grateful to reunite with a family that shares my passion for music. I look forward to further developing our songwriters creatively and bringing the Latin culture to fans across the globe."

Previously, Granados was A&R Director at Warner Music Mexico, Colombia, Peru and the Andean Region, a position he held since 2019. As A&R Director, Francisco was responsible for overseeing the creative process of acclaimed acts including Piso 21, Danny Ocean, Ximena Sariñana, Llane, Juan Pablo Vega, Mario Bautista, LAGOS, Beto Cuevas, and the Latin Grammy award winner for best new artist, Mike Bahia.

Prior to joining Warner, Francisco spent four years as A&R Director at Sony Music Publishing Mexico, where he played a key role in the signings of Julio Ramírez from Reik, Mario Bautista, and the renewals of José Luis Roma, Carlos Rivera, Noel Schajris, and Zoé. He also supported the discovery, signing, and development of the early songwriting careers of Danny Ocean and Keityn. Before beginning his career as an A&R, Francisco spent time as a journalist and radio host.

