Sony Music Publishing Promotes Carol NG to President, Asia

Carol's leadership across Sony Music Publishing's Asian territories has been integral to the company's success. As well as managing a global network of teams, Carol is responsible for spearheading creative strategy and roster development; cultivating relationships with industry partners and local collection societies; driving digital opportunities with companies in the Pan-Asian region; and expanding the company's presence in new markets.

Carol will continue to work closely with Sony Music Publishing's local territories to further strengthen its leading position throughout the Pan-Asian region. This will include working alongside Silence Hua, Managing Director, China & Director Greater China, to foster relationships with key digital partners in China. Silence's relationships with major digital players has succeeded in making Sony Music Publishing the leading publisher in China. Carol will also continue working with Kenny Lee, Managing Director, Korea, to ensure its place on the world stage representing the likes of HYPE, JYP and Iconic Sounds.



Carol NG said, "I have been very blessed throughout these years working with my team. We fight hard and support each other; we share tears and laughter; we share visions and make it happen! I am also thankful to Guy who always supports and listens, and to Jon who always appreciates and encourages."



"I am so pleased that Carol has been promoted to President, Asia. The Asian region is exciting, varied and with new income sources emerging all the time, often challenging. It takes a special executive to manage and grow all these facets of our business – Carol is that executive," said Guy Henderson, President, International. "Asia has been a huge growth area for Sony Music Publishing for several years and Carol has been the driving force behind achieving this. By leading her very talented team which she has also bolstered by adding new territories to her region, Carol has ensured Sony Music Publishing's consistent position as the leading publisher in the region."



Carol joined EMI Music publishing in 1998 as Finance Manager and was subsequently promoted to be Regional Finance & Administration Manager. She held the position of CFO, Asia when she moved across to Sony Music Publishing during the acquisition of EMI Music Publishing in 2012. She was later promoted and took up the new role as Regional Managing Director in 2014.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing