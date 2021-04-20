Sony Music Publishing Promotes Ian Holder to Senior Vice President, Creative

Throughout his time at the company, Holder has signed and developed prominent songwriters including Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, Lil Durk, Felisha King, Bordeaux and Non Native, AXL Beats, Buddah Bless, and LilJuMadeDaBeat. Over the last year, Ian also signed Jack Harlow, the breakthrough artist known for his hit "WHATS POPPIN," and continues to work closely with him on upcoming projects. "Ian is the reason I'm with Sony – he immediately made me feel at home," commented Jack Harlow. "After I joined SMP, he continued to call me and not only connect me with new talent but check in on my mental state. I am grateful to call him a friend."

Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said, "Ian has been critical to the success of Sony Music Publishing's songwriters, and I am incredibly proud of Ian's growth, passion and instincts as a creative executive. I'm equally proud of his emergence as a leader – I look forward to working alongside Ian in this next chapter as he continues creating unique opportunities for our songwriters."

Ian Holder said, "We are living in a powerful moment where music continues to move culture, and it is a privilege to connect with songwriters every day and uplift their artistry. I'm humbled to work alongside Jon, who has been an incredible mentor, and I'm grateful to collaborate further with the team at Sony Music Publishing as we continue supporting and growing our creative community."

Prior to joining Sony Music Publishing in 2017, Holder spent ten years at BMI performing rights organization, where he was Director of Writer & Publisher Relations. During his time at BMI, he signed celebrated artists including Post Malone, Frank Ocean, Rae Sremmurd, Kiiara, MadeinTYO, Pusha-T, Sage The Gemini, Tyga, and The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League (Rick Ross, Drake, Nas, 2 Chainz). Before his time at BMI, Holder worked in A&R at Columbia Records.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing