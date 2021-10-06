Sony Music Publishing Promotes Michael Abitbol to SVP, Head of U.S. Digital

In his new role, Abitbol manages and oversees all aspects of Sony Music Publishing's U.S. digital business, as well as the newly expanded U.S. digital team. His responsibilities include engaging with digital services, negotiating and drafting digital agreements, implementing digital strategy, and liaising with SMP's digital teams across the globe. He is based in the company's New York office and reports to Sony Music Publishing's President, Global Digital Antony Bebawi.

Michael Abitbol said, "It is an honor to represent the best songwriters, composers and catalogs in the world and to help ensure that their work receives the value it deserves in our evolving digital market. I am confident that our revamped U.S. Digital team, together with our incredible leadership, can create exciting new opportunities for Sony Music Publishing's songwriters in the digital space."

"I am delighted that Michael is stepping into this important role. He has a deep understanding of the U.S digital licensing landscape, and he has built a great team that shares the same unwavering commitment to SMP's songwriters. I am excited about the contributions that Michael and his team will make to the continued growth of our U.S. digital business," said Antony Bebawi, President, Global Digital, Sony Music Publishing.

Abitbol has negotiated key agreements on behalf of Sony Music Publishing's songwriters and catalogs, helping to achieve higher rates and better long-term financial stability. Recently, he was instrumental in securing deals with Peloton, Soul Cycle and other fitness-related apps, as well as renewing deals with Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

He launched his career at the company in 2007, specializing in digital deals at EMI Music Publishing, and in 2012 he moved to Sony Music Publishing when it took over administration of the EMI catalog. Before joining EMI, Abitbol worked as a lawyer at Davis & Gilbert with a focus on entertainment-related agreements, and previously held roles in artist management.

