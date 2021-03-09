Sony Music Publishing Promotes Tom Foley to SVP, Worldwide Portfolio Management and Analysis

Sony Music Publishing Global Chief Financial Officer, Tom Kelly said "Tom has been a vital and dedicated member of our team since he began at EMI Music Publishing in 1998 – his knowledge and expertise have helped us adapt to the industry's ever-changing landscape and I'm confident he will create more growth opportunities for our roster in this new role."



Tom Foley said, "I am very excited to continue working with Tom and Jon, who have guided and mentored me throughout my career. I look forward to helping them deliver for Sony Music Publishing and its songwriters the greatest value for their catalogues in an ever growing and evolving music marketplace."



Previously, Tom held the position of Vice President, North American Royalty Administration in Nashville, where he helped his team implement several new technologies, such as Real-Time Foreign accounting and Cash Out. He first joined Sony from EMI in 2013 as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, where he led the department during period of rapid expansion after the EMI Music Publishing acquisition. He originally began working at EMI Music Publishing in 1998, holding various roles in royalties and finance. Tom is a graduate of Georgetown University with a degree in business administration.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing