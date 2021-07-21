Sony Music Publishing Renews Global Deal with Chris DeStefano

3x CMA Triple Play award-winner Chris DeStefano is celebrated as one of today's most in-demand hitmakers, penning hits for many of the biggest names in country music such as Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, Chris Young, and Morgan Evans, among others.

Recently, DeStefano worked on Chris Young's highly anticipated eighth studio album Famous Friends, including his brand-new hit "One of them Nights," as well as Chase Rice's latest singles "Best Night Ever" and "Belong" from his new project entitled The Album.



Chris DeStefano said, "I'm very excited to be continuing my partnership with the amazing team at Sony Music Publishing. I'm grateful for their fervent support, love for songs, and I look forward to future successes together."



Sony Music Publishing Nashville EVP, Creative Josh Van Valkenburg said, "Simply put, Chris DeStefano is special. As a songwriter, producer, performer, philanthropist, and songwriting advocate, there are few people in the Nashville creative community that have had as significant of an impact as Chris. We are honored to remain as his publishing family, and we are proud to celebrate his past, present and future success alongside him."



Throughout his career, Chris DeStefano has written countless No. 1 country hits including "Kick The Dust Up" and "That's My Kind of Night" by Luke Bryan; Carrie Underwood's "Smoke Break," "Good Girl," "Little Toy Guns" her Grammy-winning single "Something in the Water," and "Somethin' Bad" with Miranda Lambert. Other notable hits co-written by DeStefano include "Don't Ya" by Brett Eldredge; "Just Getting' Started" by Jason Aldean; "Losing Sleep" by Chris Young; "Why You Wanna" by Jana Kramer; "Hey Girl" by Billy Currington; and "Nothin' Like You" by Dan + Shay.



In addition to his achievements as a songwriter, DeStefano is involved in songwriter advocacy efforts and is a current board member for the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). He also recently participated in ASCAP's virtual "Stand with Songwriters" advocacy month to help create awareness around pressing issues facing American music creators.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing