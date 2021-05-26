Sony Music Publishing Renews Global Deal with Jon Nite

Texas native Jon Nite is widely celebrated as one of today's most in-demand songwriters, crafting top country music hits including "Lady" by Brett Young; "Break Up in the End" by Cole Swindell; "Strip it Down" by Luke Bryan, "Living" by Dierks Bentley; "We Were Us" by Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert; "Beachin" by Jake Owen, "Think a Little Less" by Michael Ray; "Boy" by Lee Brice, and many more.

Over the last year, Nite earned incredible success with his work on Gabby Barrett's multi-genre, award-winning break-up anthem "I Hope," which was co-written by fellow SMP songwriters Gabby Barrett and Zach Kale. After its release, "I Hope" dominated the country charts, breaking countless airplay and streaming records and earning Nite his first No. 1 spot on Billboard's Country Songwriters chart earlier this year.



Jon Nite said, "I'm so thankful to be a part of the Sony Music Publishing family. I've been lucky enough to have these friends for the last decade help me take these songs and turn them into a living, breathing American dream. Josh V, Dane, Tom, Rusty, all the way to Jon Platt have believed in what I'm fighting to create every day, and it has resulted in hits that are heard in places I can't even pronounce. I hope to keep the bar high and help my team see the success they deserve."



"Jon is a true craftsman of the highest order. Throughout his years of success as one of Nashville's top songwriters, he has never sacrificed his integrity or work ethic, and he continues to create masterful music that will be appreciated for generations. We are honored to remain Jon's publisher and look forward to celebrating many more career milestones with him in the coming years," said Josh Van Valkenburg, SVP Creative, Sony Music Publishing Nashville.



Throughout his songwriting career, Jon's songs have been recorded by country superstars Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, David Nail, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Phillip Phillips, Chase Rice, Jake Owen, Michael Ray, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, and Dustin Lynch, among many others. He has written sixteen No. 1 singles and achieved prominent accolades, including three CMA Triple Play Awards; an ACM Vocal Event of the Year award; an NSAI Song of the Year Award for "Break Up In The End" by Cole Swindell; and was named one of Variety's 2020 hitmakers.

