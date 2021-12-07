Sony Music Publishing Renews Global Deal with Keityn

Most recently, Keityn earned three No. 1 spots on Billboard's Latin charts with Maluma's latest single "Sobrio," as well as "Besame" by Luis Fonsi and Myke Towers, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay last week. Additionally, he made his debut as an artist with his first single "Nueva Versión," which was released at the end of October, and his latest single "Repeat" ft. Beéle, which was released on December 3.

Keityn said, "It is always a pleasure to be part of the Sony Music Publishing family, because they have trusted me from the beginning and have given me great opportunities to improve my career and my personal life. I hope there will be many more years here alongside Jorge, Francisco, Yendi, Monica, and the entire team!"

Juan Camilo Vargas, Keityn's manager and Executive Producer of La Crème, added, "We have always made a great team, and we are pleased to close this new agreement. Familia, let's go for more!"

Jorge Mejia, President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin, Sony Music Publishing, stated, "Keityn is the voice of a new generation. A string of career defining hits already and we are just at the beginning, imagine that. We are beyond thrilled and humbled to be a part of his journey."

"We are thrilled to begin this new chapter with Keityn. His talent is limitless, and he has always been a special member of the Sony Music Publishing family. We cannot wait to support him on what's next," said Francisco Granados, Vice President, Creative, Sony Music Publishing U.S. Latin.

Yendi Rodriguez, Director, Creative, Sony Music Publishing U.S. Latin, said, "It has been such an honor to see Keityn's incredible growth over the years – his talent and versatility are remarkable. I am excited to continue working alongside Keityn and his team, and I look forward to what the future will bring!"

Keityn's songs have amassed over 4.3 billion streams on Spotify in 2021 thanks to his work on J Balvin's latest album JOSE, including "Que Mas Pues?" ft. Maria Becerra; "In Da Getto" ft. Skrillex; "AM Remix" ft. Bad Bunny and Nio Garcia; "Poblado Remix" ft. Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan and Shander; and "Otra Noche Sin Ti" ft. Khalid. He also co-wrote "Loquita" by Reik ft. Rauw Alejandro and "Que Rico Fuera" ft. Paloma Mami by Ricky Martin, among others.

In addition, Keityn was nominated for three Latin Grammys this year, including two Song of the Year nominations for "Agua" and "Hawái," and he has recently been collaborating in the studio with Shakira, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi and J Balvin on their upcoming albums. Keityn was represented on his publishing deal by Matt Greenberg and Stephanie Chopurian.

