Sony Music Publishing Signs Brazilian Songwriting Icon Gilberto Gil to Worldwide Deal

With a career spanning over six decades, Brazilian songwriting icon Gilberto Gil is one of today's most celebrated artists, selling millions of recordings around the world. Widely recognized as a pioneer of the Tropicália movement of the late 1960's, along with artists Caetano Veloso, Marcos Valle, and Gal Costa, Gil blended elements of traditional Brazilian styles, including samba, música popular brasileira (MPB), and bossa nova with international styles using rock and folk instruments. Tropicália continues to influence generations of artists and songwriters, including Beck, David Byrne, and many others.

Gil has won two Grammy Awards for Best World Music Album (1998, Quanta Live) and for Best Contemporary World Music Album (2005, Eletracústico), and has been awarded several Latin Grammys, including three for Best Brazilian Roots/Regional Album (2001, 2002, 2010) and for Best Brazilian Popular Music Album (2019).

Gilberto said, "It's a pleasure to have Sony Music Publishing team as a partner taking care of my musical works catalogue worldwide."

Jorge Mejia, Sony Music Publishing President and CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin said, "It is such a privilege to be able to care for the musical compositions of the great Gilberto Gil. We are honored and extremely excited to be a part of his musical journey."

Aloysio Reis, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing Brazil said, "Gilberto Gil is a creative genius. Since the 60's, his songs have written one of the most brilliant chapters in the history of our music. We are thrilled to be entrusted with the sweet responsibility of managing Gilberto's catalog, an invaluable artistic treasure."



In addition to his success in music, Gilberto is known for his prolific influence as a social and political activist. From 2003-2008, Gil served as Brazil's Minister of Culture, where he worked to design and implement new policies and programs around new technology, copyright, cultural development, and cultural diversity, helping to expand Brazil's presence at forums and conferences around the world. His work has earned recognition on a global scale – he has been named UNESCO's Artist for Peace, France's Légion d'Honneur, and was awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize, and many more.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing