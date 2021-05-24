Sony Music Publishing Signs Del Amitri To Global Deal

Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie said, "The Dels are delighted to have found such a powerful and proactive home for our catalogue of sometimes maudlin but often effervescent tunes at Sony publishing. With a new album imminent the timing feels perfect and the team at Sony have been refreshingly engaged straight off the bat."



William Booth, EVP, Sony Music Publishing UK said, "We are thrilled to welcome Justin Currie and Iain Harvie from Del Amitri to Sony Music Publishing. Their illustrious songwriting career which spans over four decades has given the world many crowd-pleasing anthems such as 'Kiss This Thing Goodbye,' 'Nothing Ever Happens,' 'Spit In The Rain' and 'Always The Last To Know.' We look forward to working with Del Amitri on their new music, and delivering the best opportunities for their classic hits."



Originating in Glasgow, Scotland in the mid-80's by vocalist/bassist Justin Currie and guitarist Iain Harvie, Del Amitri's current line-up is completed by Andy Alston (keys/percussion), Kris Dollimore (guitar) and Ash Soan (drums) who have been with the band since the '90s. Throughout their career, Del Amitri has earned numerous accolades, including five consecutive Top 10 albums, 6 million album sales and numerous international hits.

