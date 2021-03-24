Sony Music Publishing Signs International Deal with Gallo Music Publishers

Gallo Music Publishers is the publishing arm of one of Africa's largest and oldest independent major labels, Gallo Record Company, which also celebrates its 95 th Anniversary this year. GMP is home to some of South Africa's most legendary songwriters, and its catalogue comprises of some of the most iconic copyrights in South Africa's rich heritage of musical works through the decades.

As part of Sony Music Publishing's wide range of services, Gallo published songwriters will have the opportunity to collaborate with the company's roster of songwriters, and have their songs promoted overseas. The company will also provide its world-class administration services, helping to collect, distribute, and expedite royalty payments across the world; as well as synchronization services, creating placement opportunities for GMP's songs as well as licensing its music for film, television and commercials.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Gallo Music Publishers to the Sony Music Publishing family. With its tremendous roster of writers, the history of Gallo is the history of South African music," said Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing. Having started my career at Gallo many years ago, I'm thrilled to be reunited with celebrated works from the likes of Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Stimela, Sipho Mabuse, Caiphus Semenya and so many others. Together, with Sony Music Publishing's great roster of writers, we look forward to taking the best of African music to the rest of the world."

"Gallo Music Publishers' catalogue is synonymous to South Africa's musical heritage, and we are proud to have this invaluable catalogue added to our roster. There are still many stories to tell – together with our global network, we are confident we will find great opportunities for GMP's musical gems," said Rowlin Naicker, Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing South Africa.

Rob Cowling, General Manager of Gallo Music Group said, "We are very excited to announce this partnership which has been a long time in the making. We feel our vast catalogue and administration of this rich African heritage of songs outside of Africa's borders is in good hands with Sony Music Publishing. Their extensive network of professionals and systems as well as a UK team, with some African roots and a knowledge of the content, will be a valuable asset in managing GMP's works and driving revenues for our composers, and their beneficiaries."

Gallo Music Publishers' world renowned, legendary catalogue includes works by multi Grammy-award winning isicathamiya group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, The Manhattan Brothers, mbaqanga supergroup Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens, Caiphus Semenya, African Jazz singer Dorothy Masuka, and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse. In addition, Gallo is also home to Chicco Twala, who produced the majority of Brenda Fassie's platinum selling albums; and Mbongeni Ngema, who wrote the screenplay Sarafina, as well as songs from top selling reggae star Lucky Dube and afro-pop band Mango Groove, to name a few.

Sony Music Publishing is the leading global music publisher, home to the world's greatest songwriters and many of the most iconic songs ever written. Headquartered in New York with an international network of 38 offices, Sony Music Publishing supports the vision, artistry, and goals of its songwriters by amplifying opportunities, fostering collaboration, and defending their rights. SMP represents classic catalogues including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Leiber & Stoller, Leonard Cohen, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Luke Bryan, Maluma, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and many more. SMP South Africa is home to celebrated songwriters including Hugh Masekela, Abdullah Ibrahim, Brenda Fassie, DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto, Freshlyground, Mi Casa, Beatenberg, Moonchild, D'Banj, Matthew Mole and Busiswa.

Learn more about Sony Music Publishing here. Follow Sony Music Publishing South Africa on social media and join in on the conversation on Facebook: @SonyMusicPubAfrica and Twitter: @SonyMusicPubAF and Instagram: @sonymusicpubafrica

Follow Gallo Music Publishers on www.gallomusicpublishers.co.za and on social media IG @gallomusicsa FB @GalloMusicPublishers TW @GalloMusicPub

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing