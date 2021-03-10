Sony Music Publishing UK Renews Global Deal with Don Black

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing UK today announced it has extended a worldwide deal with Tony and Oscar-winning, Hall of Fame songwriter and lyricist Don Black.



Don Black is celebrated around the world for his legendary songs and lyrics featured across film, Broadway, television, and popular music. Some of his most notable works include the James Bond theme songs "Thunderball," "Diamonds Are Forever," "The Man With The Golden Gun," "Surrender" from Tomorrow Never Dies and "The World is Not Enough." He is also well known for writing popular hits "Ben" by Michael Jackson, Lulu's "To Sir With Love," "Born Free," and many musicals including Tell Me On A Sunday and Sunset Boulevard with Andrew Lloyd Webber.



Currently, Don is working on several upcoming projects – he is writing songs with Van Morrison, collaborating on various new musicals, and his hugely successful autobiography The Sanest Guy in the Room comes out in paper-back shortly.



Don Black said, "I'm delighted to renew my relationship with Sony Music Publishing. I am particularly excited to be working with the young and inspirational David Ventura and Tim Major."



Sony Music Publishing UK President, Co-Managing Director David Ventura and Co-Managing Director Tim Major said, "Don is a living legend and a true hero of ours. Sony Music Publishing has a proud history with Don and it is a true honour for us to have the opportunity to expand and re-energise the relationship with him and Clive as we focus on the future together."



With a career spanning six decades, Don Black has worked with and written for some of the world's top composers, such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Barry, Jule Styne, Henry Mancini, Quincy Jones, and Elmer Bernstein. He has also penned songs for prominent motion pictures including The Italian Job, The Pink Panther Strikes Again, True Grit, Dances With Wolves, and Out of Africa.



He has earned numerous top accolades for his music, including his 2007 induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an Oscar for "Born Free," five Academy Award nominations, two Tony Awards, six Ivor Novello Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and most recently the prestigious Olivier Award presented by the Duchess of Cornwall.