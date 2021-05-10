Sony Music Publishing Wins Publisher of the Year at BMI's 2021 Pop Awards

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BMI revealed the winners for its 2021 Pop Awards and Sony Music Publishing songwriters earned incredible success, taking home top honors for their work on many of the past year's most-performed songs.

Sony Music Publishing accepted BMI's Publisher of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year, maintaining its leading position with a total of 24 top-performing songs. The award was accepted virtually by Sony Music Publishing's Chairman and CEO Jon Platt, along with Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston, SVP Creative Ian Holder, and SVP Creative Jennifer Knoepfle.



From powerhouse hits such as "I Hope" and "Rain On Me" to quarantine anthems like "death bed (coffee for your head)" and "Supalonely," Sony Music Publishing's songwriters played leading roles in crafting the unforgettable soundtrack of 2020.



Sony Music Publishing's songwriter honorees include Dominic Fike, Freddy Wexler, Edgar Barrera, beabadoobee, Tristan Norton, Martin Kottmeier, Ricky Reed, Carlo Montagnese, Sam Smith, Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, JP Saxe, Adam Feeney, Camila Cabello, Elena Kiper, Kevin Jonas, Jeremiah Burden, BURNS, Lady Gaga, Vernetta Lynn Williams, Wayne Coyne, Steven Drozd, Michael Ivins, Lee Stashenko, JaeGreen, JAWSH 685, Ed Sheeran, Jorden Thorpe, BENEE, Joel Little, Jessica Agombar, and David Stewart.



