Sony Music Publishing's Visual + Media Rights Unveils Major Upgrades to SCORE Portal

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing's newly rebranded Visual + Media Rights division (formerly known as Broadcast & Media Rights) today announced a series of major enhancements to the company's copyright and royalty portal SCORE to bring state-of-the-art service, insight and transparency to its songwriters, composers and film and television studio clients.

Through SCORE, SMP's Visual + Media Rights division now provides film and television studio clients multiple ways to analyze both royalty and non-royalty revenue data by production, episode, song, income type, and territories. The portal also includes new production details; release dates; studio production codes; ISAN and EIDER codes; episode level data; and cast and crew information.

Additionally, for all SCORE users, Sony Music Publishing has enhanced global work registration and interested party data, as well as client alerts to highlight missing details on productions and/or songs to assure complete delivery and full collection capabilities.

"Sony Music Publishing's SCORE system is incredibly user friendly and provides an easy-to-understand, transparent view into powerful data. SCORE gives its users the ability to make strategic decisions regarding high performing music catalogs, key exhibition territories, and areas of opportunity for revenue growth. It's difficult to imagine a world without SCORE. Well done, Sony Music Publishing!" Shawn White VP, Global Music & Footage, Discovery.

"SCORE downloads are seamless!" Susan Raines, VP, Controller New Regency Productions

Amy Cranford, Sony Music Publishing SVP, Publishing Administration said, "We are passionate about taking care of the songs of our songwriters, composers and studios around the world, and these upgrades to SCORE help ensure that we are providing the best level of service. We are proud to drive success for our clients alongside Cathy and the Visual + Media Rights team!"

Cathy Merenda, Sony Music Publishing SVP Visual + Media Rights said, "These upgrades to SCORE prove our commitment to providing the best service and transparency to not only our songwriters and composers, but also our film and television studio clients who have very specific needs. We want to empower all our clients with the tools they need to run their business, and SCORE provides those."

About Sony Music Publishing, Visual + Media Rights: Providing worldwide expertise to maximize revenue generation and collection, Sony Music Publishing's newly rebranded Visual + Media Rights division (formerly known as Broadcast & Media Rights) is the leader in full-service management and administration of rights derived from film, television and audio-visual content, delivering world class service to broadcasters, producers and rights holders. Its clients range from start-ups to major global groups including 20th Century Studios, A+E, All3Media, CBS Television Network, Apple, Cinetel, Discovery, Entertainment One, Fox Entertainment, Mattel, New Regency Entertainment, Showtime Networks, Sky, and Sony Pictures.

