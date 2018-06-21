Sony Pictures Animation Is Kicking Off Summer With A Monster Vacation For Amazon Prime Members With An Advance Showing Of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

Audiences can catch a video of their favorite monster family as they head to the theater at https://youtu.be/qgWQPjcpu5k.

"We can't wait to welcome Prime members on this monster vacation before anyone else," said Elias Plishner, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Digital Marketing for Sony Pictures. "Summer vacation has officially started, and this movie will be a perfect way for families and friends to spend quality time together."

Prime members will be the first to get early access to purchase movie tickets for one of the most anticipated family movies this summer. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation has a star-studded cast featuring Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, and Mel Brooks.

"Prime members all over the country went to theaters early to watch Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle not too long ago," said Cem Sibay, Vice President of Amazon Prime. "Hotel Transylvania just happens to also be my daughter's favorite and so I am especially excited to bring Prime members together – this time on a monster cruise ship in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

Prime was designed to make your life better every day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and more. New customers can also try Prime with a 30-day free trial by visiting amazon.com/prime.

About Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

In Sony Pictures Animation's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. It's smooth sailing for Drac's Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation takes a dangerous turn when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the human captain of the ship, Ericka, who holds a mysterious secret that threatens them all. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and written by Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers, the film is produced by Michelle Murdocca.

About Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation produces a variety of animated and family entertainment for audiences around the world. The studio is following its worldwide comedy hits—the record-breaking monster comedies Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2, the hybrid live action/animated blockbusters The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2, and the mouth-watering Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies—with the fully animated reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village available on digital and Blu-ray now; a surprising and comic take at the secret world inside our phones with The Emoji Movie now on Digital HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD; the inspirational The Star now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. Next will be Genndy Tartakovsky's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in July 2018; from the minds of Chris Miller and Phil Lord will come next the groundbreaking animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in December 2018, followed by the original feature comedy The Mitchells Vs. The Machines in January 2020; and the animated musical Vivo, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in November 2020. The studio, in conjunction with Aardman Animations, has produced two critically acclaimed feature films: the CG-animated family comedy Arthur Christmas; and the Academy Award® nominated stop-frame animated high-seas adventure, The Pirates! Band of Misfits. In 2007, Surf's Up also received an Academy Award® nomination for Best Animated Feature Film; a sequel entitled Surf's Up 2: WaveMania is now available on digital and DVD. The division, whose first feature film Open Season led to a very successful movie franchise including the brand new Open Season: Scared Silly now available on digital, DVD and Blu-ray, was founded in 2002. Sony Pictures Animation is a division of the Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

