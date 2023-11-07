Sony Releases a9 III Camera with World's First Global Shutter, New 300mm f2.8 GM Lens -- Learn More at Adorama

Adorama

07 Nov, 2023, 18:11 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama announces new developments from Sony, including the highly anticipated Sony a9 III camera and Sony 300mm f2.8 GM OSS lens, both available for preorder November 8, 2023. The groundbreaking Sony a9 III camera introduces the world's first full-frame global shutter image sensor, setting new benchmarks in professional photography.

Sony a9 III Camera Key Features:

https://www.adorama.com/isoa9m3.html 

  1. Global Shutter Technology: The a9 III boasts a 24.6 MP CMOS image sensor with a global shutter system, eliminating distortion in fast-moving subjects.
  2. Speed and Precision: With a max shutter speed of 1/80,000 sec and 120 fps continuous shooting, it excels in capturing decisive moments with AI subject recognition.
  3. Flash Sync: Flash sync at any shutter speed ensures consistent illumination.
  4. Pre-Capture: This function captures unpredictable moments just before the shutter release.
  5. Ergonomic Design: Improved grip and quick-response buttons make it versatile and comfortable.
  6. Outstanding Autofocus: Offering 759-point phase detection autofocus with precision down to -5.0EV.
  7. Video Capabilities: Videographers benefit from 6k oversampling, 4k 60p with full pixel readout, 4k 120p without cropping, 10-bit 4:2:2.
  8. Advanced Display: Features a 4-axis multi-angle LCD screen and 9.44 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder.

Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS Lens Key Features:

https://www.adorama.com/iso30028.html 

Weighing just 51.9 oz, the Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens is the lightest large-aperture lens in its class. This lens is designed for perfect balance, reducing strain during prolonged handheld shooting. Its optical design, featuring Super ED and ED glass elements, eliminates chromatic aberrations and maintains exceptional resolution across the frame. The 11-blade circular aperture creates stunning bokeh, making subjects pop. Fast, precise autofocus, even with teleconverters, ensures you capture fleeting moments with ease.

Learn about these new products at Adorama:

https://www.adorama.com/alc/sony-a9-mark-iii-camera/ 

https://www.adorama.com/alc/sony-300mm-f28-lens/ 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fQA2s9y9Oc 

