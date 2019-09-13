Sony Reveals New Line-up of Next-Generation Products, Solutions and Services at IBC 2019

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At IBC in Amsterdam, Sony is unveiling its latest line-up of new products, solutions and services. These include: updated IP Live solutions, two IP extension adapters HDCE-TX30/HDCE-RX30, the FX9 4K E-mount camera with newly developed full-frame sensor for documentary shooting, an E-Mount Cinema lens FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G, as well as the PXW-Z750, an XDCAM® Shoulder Camcorder with 4K 2/3-type 3-chip CMOS sensor system with global shutter, and additional models to the DWX series Digital wireless microphone system.

Visitors to the Sony stand will be stunned by a 6K x 3K Crystal LED display system, showcasing breath-taking imagery with exceptional picture quality.

A key highlight will also be the newly-established Intelligent Media Services suite of services and micro-services. These support media companies in transforming traditional supply chains, unlocking more value from content for deeper audience engagement and helping them evolve into more agile organizations.

Pushing boundaries with IP

By working with broadcasters from across the world Sony has developed advanced IP Live Production solutions and has delivered more than 60 IP live studios and OB trucks to customers including Euro Media Group, DPG Media, NEP Australia and SIC Portugal. The updated IP Live line-up continues to drive efficiencies and increase ROI for customers by optimizing resource sharing and creating remote production environments.

HDCE-TX30/HDCE-RX30 – the two IP extension adapters transform current HDC series of SDI system cameras into IP-enabled cameras with SMPTE ST 2110 interface. Through their compact size, one third of the standard width, the IP extension adapters offer advanced IP Live remote production and resource sharing which create new efficient workflow patterns for existing HDC system cameras.

– the two IP extension adapters transform current HDC series of SDI system cameras into IP-enabled cameras with SMPTE ST 2110 interface. Through their compact size, one third of the standard width, the IP extension adapters offer advanced IP Live remote production and resource sharing which create new efficient workflow patterns for existing HDC system cameras. MKS-R4020/MKS-E1620 – two new remote-control panels that further strengthen the reliability, speed and accuracy of commands through Live Element Orchestrator.

– two new remote-control panels that further strengthen the reliability, speed and accuracy of commands through Live Element Orchestrator. PWSK-4509 – an optional interface board enabling SMPTE ST 2110 support for the PWS-4500 live production server.

Earlier this year, Sony and Nevion AS, a leading provider of virtualized media production solutions, entered into a strategic alliance. Together, Nevion and Sony aim to provide customers with the expertise and the products (both equipment and systems) needed to create tailored solutions for efficient and modern forward-looking live production operations. At IBC, together with United Broadcast, a subsidiary of Euro Media Group (EMG), and Century Link, Sony hosts an end-to-end IP Live total solution demo, connecting the Sony booth (A10 / Hall 13) with the Nevion booth (B79 / Hall 1) and an IP remote production studio in Hilversum. The demonstration will highlight the enormous potential that IP-powered remote productions and resource sharing can have for media organizations.

Sony has expanded its live production solutions line-up to include:

HKCU-REC55 – an option board for the Sony HDCU-5500, HDCU-3500 Camera Control Units (CCU) offering industry-first on-board recording capabilities. Realtime file transfer to NAS for post processing during recording as well as file transfer to a USB drive, ready to be removed and shared as soon as live production is over. In addition, simultaneous recording of 4K HDR and HD SDR strongly supports "SR Live for HDR" workflow. By using the PWA-RCT1 server control software, it is also possible to control multiple CCUs with the Sony PWS series live production server.

– an option board for the Sony HDCU-5500, HDCU-3500 Camera Control Units (CCU) offering industry-first on-board recording capabilities. Realtime file transfer to NAS for post processing during recording as well as file transfer to a USB drive, ready to be removed and shared as soon as live production is over. In addition, simultaneous recording of HDR and HD SDR strongly supports "SR Live for HDR" workflow. By using the PWA-RCT1 server control software, it is also possible to control multiple CCUs with the Sony PWS series live production server. HDCU-5000 – a 19-inch 3U full rack size CCU compatible with most current HDC camera system including HDC-5500, HDC-3500, HDC-3100, HDC-2500, HDC-2400, HDC-1700, BPU-4000 and BPU-4500A. The CCU supports all necessary interfaces for 4K and HD production, including SMPTE ST2110 in 4K and HD, as well as maximum 8x 12G-SDI and 8x 3G-SDI output. High Frame Rate (HFR) over IP will be supported, as will the planned future option to provide the ability to record on-board to drive further efficiency in live production system.

– a 19-inch 3U full rack size CCU compatible with most current HDC camera system including HDC-5500, HDC-3500, HDC-3100, HDC-2500, HDC-2400, HDC-1700, BPU-4000 and BPU-4500A. The CCU supports all necessary interfaces for and HD production, including SMPTE ST2110 in and HD, as well as maximum 8x 12G-SDI and 8x 3G-SDI output. High Frame Rate (HFR) over IP will be supported, as will the planned future option to provide the ability to record on-board to drive further efficiency in live production system. HDC-5500 – system camera, launched at NAB, is also making its European debut at IBC.

– system camera, launched at NAB, is also making its European debut at IBC. RCP-3500 – a remote control panel for studio system cameras with a new LCD panel for improved visibility and the increased number of assignable switches and controls.

– a remote control panel for studio system cameras with a new LCD panel for improved visibility and the increased number of assignable switches and controls. BVM-HX310 – The upcoming firmware version 1.1 of the flagship 4K HDR reference monitor of TRIMASTER HX will support the Monitor Auto White Adjustment function, which offers software-based color temperature calibration.

Offering greater creative freedom to content creators

Sony is introducing a number of new products and solutions aimed at content creators, including:

PXW-FX9 – XDCAM camera featuring a newly developed Exmor R 6K * full-frame sensor and Fast Hybrid Auto Focus system with the dedicated 561-point phase-detection AF sensor. The camera delivers an outstanding image that captures light and shade perfectly, thanks to its 15+ stops of latitude. Building upon the success of the PXW-FS7 and PXW-FS7M2, and inheriting its color science and the Dual Base ISO 800/4000 from the digital motion picture camera VENICE , the new camera offers greater creative freedom to capture stunning images and represents the ultimate tool of choice for documentaries, music videos, drama productions and event shooting. The FX9 is also compatible with the new UWP-D wireless microphone systems launched at NAB via Multi Interface Shoe™ (MI Shoe) with digital audio interface, incorporating the fast and easy channel setting NFC sync function in a compact lightweight design.

* 6K Oversampling, not capable of 6K recording

– XDCAM camera featuring a newly developed Exmor R * full-frame sensor and Fast Hybrid Auto Focus system with the dedicated 561-point phase-detection AF sensor. The camera delivers an outstanding image that captures light and shade perfectly, thanks to its 15+ stops of latitude. Building upon the success of the PXW-FS7 and PXW-FS7M2, and inheriting its color science and the Dual Base ISO 800/4000 from the digital motion picture camera , the new camera offers greater creative freedom to capture stunning images and represents the ultimate tool of choice for documentaries, music videos, drama productions and event shooting. The FX9 is also compatible with the new UWP-D wireless microphone systems launched at NAB via Multi Interface Shoe™ (MI Shoe) with digital audio interface, incorporating the fast and easy channel setting NFC sync function in a compact lightweight design. * Oversampling, not capable of recording FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G lens – a new full-frame E-Mount Cinema lens offers high optical performance, reliable operability and intelligent shooting functions for professional video shooting.

– a new full-frame E-Mount Cinema lens offers high optical performance, reliable operability and intelligent shooting functions for professional video shooting. DWX series Digital wireless microphone system – The third generation of the DWX digital wireless microphone system includes the DWR-S03D digital wireless receiver and the DWT-B30 bodypack transmitter, both planned to be available in December 2019. Sony has developed interface compatibility with UniSlot®** by utilizing DWA-SLAU1, D-sub 25pin adaptor for DWR-S03D, to offer a wideband digital audio solution for location sound recording for movies, dramas and documentaries.

** UniSlot® is a registered trademark of Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd.

To further expand the operability in sound recording application, Sony collaborates with Sound Devices and AATON Digital respectively, leading companies in audio technology, for mutual support of applicable products. The firmware update of DWR-S03D receiver and their mixer-recorders enables the direct audio transmission between both devices, direct monitoring and control as well as scan and setting frequencies of Sony's wireless microphone system from their mixer-recorder. The new firmware is planned to be available in Spring 2020 free of charge.

The digital motion picture camera VENICE , with its recently announced, customer driven version 5.0 firmware and version 4.0 now available in the market, will also be on display at IBC.

Getting ready for the future of news and live production

For those specializing in news and live productions, Sony is introducing the following new solution:

PXW-Z750 – a flagship XDCAM Shoulder Camcorder with 4K 2/3-type 3-chip CMOS Sensor system with global shutter technology for capturing clear and crisp images while negating artifacts such as flashband and rolling shutter distortion. PXW-Z750 offers greater sensitivity, less image noise and wider color gamut and can record in HD/ 4K and HDR, as well as support slow motion up to 120fps in HD. To improve workflow efficiency, the camcorder also has a built-in wireless module and is compatible with Sony XDCAM air cloud-based workflow service. In addition, PXW-Z750 can also be used with the latest DWX series digital wireless microphone system and offers enhanced usability including synchronized power on/off, control by menu settings or assignable buttons and audio information on the viewfinder by wireless audio solutions.

Artificial-Intelligence-based video analytics solution

REA-C1000 – an Edge Analytics Appliance, Sony's first AI-based video analytics solution, continues to evolve with newly available functions enabled through its version 2.0 update such as chroma key-less CG overlay, which extracts presenters and overlays them onto multiple layered backgrounds without the need for a dedicated greenscreen or specialized training. REA-C1000 is showcased with latest generation of Pan Tilt Zoom Cameras, BRC-X400, SRG-X400 and SRG-X120.

"At Sony, everything we do is driven by our customers and our desire to help them realize their creative vision in the most efficient and streamlined way. Our aim is to provide them with real return on investment and help them make the most of their ideas through our products, services and solutions," explained Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics.

Sony will be exhibiting at stand A10, Hall 13 at RAI Amsterdam from September 13-17. The Sony press conference is scheduled for 9:30am CEST on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the stand and will be streamed live.

For more information visit www.pro.sony/ibc.

