Sony Semiconductor Solutions Announces OpenChain Conformance

LYON, France, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation announces conformance with the OpenChain standard for open source compliance in the supply chain. This step builds on two years of deep collaboration between Sony group companies and the OpenChain Project in Japan, Taiwan and globally. It marks another milestone in the adoption of OpenChain across multiple industries and supports increased efficiency for managing open source licenses inside and between companies.

"As a global leader of imaging & sensing technology, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has built a quality management system including OSS license compliance so that our customers can use our products and services with confidence," says Dai Sugimoto, Quality Officer of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "The Quality Assurance Department manages OSS compliance, traceability, and vulnerabilities in all products and services, independent of product development teams. Also all software staff has been trained to understand OSS license compliance issues and to comply with the resulting obligations. We support the OpenChain project because our activities are in alignment with the project. Sony Corporation has been involved with the OpenChain project since 2017 as a Platinum member. We express our commitment to support a highly transparent supply chain for customers' OSS compliance through our own OpenChain conformance."

"Sony is a key member of the OpenChain Governing Board and the broader global OpenChain community," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "Their work in building engagement from existing and new stakeholders has been remarkable. Today they are taking a leadership position once more, with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation announcing OpenChain Conformance, a step that further illustrates the practical, real-world applicability of our international standard for open source compliance."

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is the global leader in image sensors. Our semiconductor business also includes a variety of other parts including microdisplays, LSIs, and laser diodes. We strive to provide advanced imaging technologies that bring greater convenience and fun to people's lives. In addition, we also work to develop and bring to market new kinds of sensing technologies with the aim of offering various solutions that will take the visual and recognition capabilities of both human and machines to greater heights. For more information, please visit: https://www.sony-semicon.co.jp/e/

About the OpenChain Project

The OpenChain Project builds trust in open source by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent. The OpenChain Specification defines a core set of requirements every quality compliance program must satisfy. The OpenChain Curriculum provides the educational foundation for open source processes and solutions, whilst meeting a key requirement of the OpenChain Specification. OpenChain Conformance allows organizations to display their adherence to these requirements. The result is that open source license compliance becomes more predictable, understandable and efficient for participants of the software supply chain.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

