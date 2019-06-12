Sony Showcases New Technologies to Inspire Customers at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm Show Booth #2200 -- At InfoComm 2019, Sony is showcasing A/V, presentation and display technologies that offer attendees collaborative, interoperable, cost-effective and streamlined operation for the corporate, education, entertainment and healthcare markets. Visitors to Sony's booth (#2200) from June 12-14 will have the opportunity to engage with products and solutions—ranging from displays and projectors to PTZ cameras, interactive education tools and audio experiences—all designed alongside customers to meet their specific needs.

Sony's theme for the show is "Live Your Vision," which reinforces the company's commitment to working jointly with customers to address their challenges and provide the most engaging and inspiring technologies that help them enhance their vision.

"Sony has a rich legacy of creating quality, reliable, cutting-edge technology for the consumer and professional markets," said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. "At InfoComm, we are highlighting our latest technologies designed for the evolving needs of customers, integrators and resellers. Whether it's for a classroom, boardroom, museum or entertainment venue, Sony offers solutions and a dynamic ecosystem to help customers grow and enhance their operations."

At the show, attendees can experience and interact with the latest Sony products and solutions, including:

Corporate and Education Solutions

AI-based Edge Analytics Appliance : Sony's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) based video analytics solution, the REA-C1000, allows users to create video content in real time, without the need for specialized training, additional staff or equipment.



The compact and lightweight REA-C1000, which is available now, uses its advanced AI-based video analytics technology to analyze the input it receives from connected cameras and automatically extract the object in focus to combine it with other images in real time. This unique technology uses motion/face detection and color/shape recognition, enabling the REA-C1000 to be the powerful brain of any connected camera and AV setup. The technology allows various organizations to cost-effectively create professional, engaging content. Optional features include handwriting extraction and presenter overlay, chroma keyless CG overlay, PTZ auto tracking, focus area cropping and close-up by gesture.





: Sony's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) based video analytics solution, the REA-C1000, allows users to create video content in real time, without the need for specialized training, additional staff or equipment. The compact and lightweight REA-C1000, which is available now, uses its advanced AI-based video analytics technology to analyze the input it receives from connected cameras and automatically extract the object in focus to combine it with other images in real time. This unique technology uses motion/face detection and color/shape recognition, enabling the REA-C1000 to be the powerful brain of any connected camera and AV setup. The technology allows various organizations to cost-effectively create professional, engaging content. Optional features include handwriting extraction and presenter overlay, chroma keyless CG overlay, PTZ auto tracking, focus area cropping and close-up by gesture. IP-based PTZ camera lineup : Following the recently announced 4K BRC-X400 camera, the newly announced SRG-X400 and SRG-X120 join Sony's range of FHD (full high definition) PTZ cameras. The cameras, which feature a wide viewing angle, support IP and are equipped with NDI®|HX 1 capability through an optional license. The NDI|HX option presents unprecedented flexibility in simple and cost-effective IP-based live production systems when combined with other NDI-compatible hardware or software anywhere on the network.



The new cameras are compatible with Sony's Edge Analytics Appliance. Both new models are available with a 4K upgrade option – a first for PTZ cameras.





: Following the recently announced BRC-X400 camera, the newly announced SRG-X400 and SRG-X120 join Sony's range of FHD (full high definition) PTZ cameras. The cameras, which feature a wide viewing angle, support IP and are equipped with NDI®|HX capability through an optional license. The NDI|HX option presents unprecedented flexibility in simple and cost-effective IP-based live production systems when combined with other NDI-compatible hardware or software anywhere on the network. The new cameras are compatible with Sony's Edge Analytics Appliance. Both new models are available with a upgrade option – a first for PTZ cameras. Laser projectors : The new VPL-FHZ75 (6500lm) and VPL-FHZ70 (5500lm) cater to the increased market demand for high brightness projection in midsize environments such as universities, corporations, churches, museums and entertainment installations.



Offering WUXGA resolution, both use a newly developed 0.76-inch LCD panel with an incorporated optical compensator to deliver bright and vibrant images with stunning contrast, offering true blacks and accurate-to-life color reproduction. Both models come with a new, innovative 'intelligent setting' feature that simplifies the installation process by automatically selecting the best configuration based on the projectors' environment.





: The new VPL-FHZ75 (6500lm) and VPL-FHZ70 (5500lm) cater to the increased market demand for high brightness projection in midsize environments such as universities, corporations, churches, museums and entertainment installations. Offering WUXGA resolution, both use a newly developed 0.76-inch LCD panel with an incorporated optical compensator to deliver bright and vibrant images with stunning contrast, offering true blacks and accurate-to-life color reproduction. Both models come with a new, innovative 'intelligent setting' feature that simplifies the installation process by automatically selecting the best configuration based on the projectors' environment. BRAVIA 4K professional displays : Sony's series of BRAVIA 4K professional displays, ranging in size from 43 to 85-inches, are ideal for digital signage, information and monitoring applications, as well as use in meeting rooms, classrooms, lobbies, hotel guest rooms, showrooms, retail spaces and sports venues. The models offer powerful benefits, including network and serial communication control, flexible installation and high brightness, along with the option for cloud-based digital signage. The displays also feature an all-in-one system on a chip for easy installation with no additional hardware required.





: Sony's series of BRAVIA professional displays, ranging in size from 43 to 85-inches, are ideal for digital signage, information and monitoring applications, as well as use in meeting rooms, classrooms, lobbies, hotel guest rooms, showrooms, retail spaces and sports venues. The models offer powerful benefits, including network and serial communication control, flexible installation and high brightness, along with the option for cloud-based digital signage. The displays also feature an all-in-one system on a chip for easy installation with no additional hardware required. Vision Exchange : Sony's intuitive and easy to configure flagship interactive collaboration and active learning solution creates an immersive environment for lecturers, students, and colleagues to work together, learn and brainstorm ideas. Benefits of Vision Exchange include BYOD wireless sharing, improved communication and distance learning through Skype for Business, as well as the smart Personal Note Taker and annotation capabilities.



The latest version of Vision Exchange—Version 1.3—will be on display and demonstrated for the first time in Sony's InfoComm exhibit. Taking early adopting customers' feedback into consideration, Version 1.3 offers improved operation workflow and enhanced features, such as the ability to power on and off both the main unit and each pod simultaneously, as well as the ability to save snapshots automatically to a USB drive inserted into the main unit or pods.





: Sony's intuitive and easy to configure flagship interactive collaboration and active learning solution creates an immersive environment for lecturers, students, and colleagues to work together, learn and brainstorm ideas. Benefits of Vision Exchange include BYOD wireless sharing, improved communication and distance learning through Skype for Business, as well as the smart Personal Note Taker and annotation capabilities. The latest version of Vision Exchange—Version 1.3—will be on display and demonstrated for the first time in Sony's InfoComm exhibit. Taking early adopting customers' feedback into consideration, Version 1.3 offers improved operation workflow and enhanced features, such as the ability to power on and off both the main unit and each pod simultaneously, as well as the ability to save snapshots automatically to a USB drive inserted into the main unit or pods. Ubi C ast interactive video learning solution : Sony and UbiCast's Miris Netcapture software and Miris Video Platform provide easy-to-use, network-based lecture capture and enable interactive learning experiences. The UbiCast solution can also integrate with Vision Exchange to create more engaging video content. In combination with Vision Exchange, the new Miris Netcapture offers education organizations a flexible and scalable solution that cost-effectively enables interactive lectures and lecture capture all at once. Miris Netcapture records the streamed content from Vision Exchange and transfers it to UbiCast's Miris Video Platform for editing, managing and distributing the video content through a video player dedicated to social learning. This network-based content capture solution removes the need for each room or lecture hall to be equipped with its own recording device. Instead, Miris Netcapture is permanently located in the server room and dynamically captures the required classroom with Vision Exchange equipped.

Entertainment Solutions

Crystal LED display system : Sony's immersive Crystal LED display system – which recently received a 2019 Display Industry Award for "Display of the Year" from the Society of Information Display – delivers amazing contrast, thanks to a 99 percent black surface area using ultrafine light elements, precise color reproduction, and a nearly 180-degree viewing angle. Its modular nature enables the Crystal LED display system to accommodate virtually any size or aspect ratio. The technology is currently used in professional applications such as corporate showrooms, retail, R&D centers, museums and studios with installations at more than 50 sites across the globe.



At the show, Crystal LED will be shown in an expansive and engaging 8K x 4K configuration, showing spectacular 8K footage. New to InfoComm is Sony's Crystal LED display system in a portrait configuration, optimized for lobby and reception environments. The eye-catching display will be featured in the Sony booth in an 8 ft. x 15 ft. setup, showcasing its versatility and applicability in the corporate market.





: Sony's immersive Crystal LED display system – which recently received a 2019 Display Industry Award for "Display of the Year" from the Society of Information Display – delivers amazing contrast, thanks to a 99 percent black surface area using ultrafine light elements, precise color reproduction, and a nearly 180-degree viewing angle. Its modular nature enables the Crystal LED display system to accommodate virtually any size or aspect ratio. The technology is currently used in professional applications such as corporate showrooms, retail, R&D centers, museums and studios with installations at more than 50 sites across the globe. At the show, Crystal LED will be shown in an expansive and engaging x configuration, showing spectacular footage. New to InfoComm is Sony's Crystal LED display system in a portrait configuration, optimized for lobby and reception environments. The eye-catching display will be featured in the Sony booth in an 8 ft. x 15 ft. setup, showcasing its versatility and applicability in the corporate market. Sonic Surf VR immersive spatial audio solution : Sonic Surf VR audio technology combines multi-channel speakers, displays and specially developed software designed to simulate placing, moving and partitioning sounds in one space. The result is an interactive area where sounds move freely around within a space to create immersive experiences.



At InfoComm, content will be shown that directs visitors where to stand and move so they can intuitively follow and enjoy an immersive audio and visual experience.





: Sonic Surf VR audio technology combines multi-channel speakers, displays and specially developed software designed to simulate placing, moving and partitioning sounds in one space. The result is an interactive area where sounds move freely around within a space to create immersive experiences. At InfoComm, content will be shown that directs visitors where to stand and move so they can intuitively follow and enjoy an immersive audio and visual experience. VPL-GTZ240 2,000 lumen native 4K Projector : The VPL-GTZ240 is compact and affordable, expanding Sony 4K projectors to cost-conscious or space-restricted applications such as simulation and use in planetariums. The compact projector incorporates the latest Sony native 4K SXRD imager and Z-phosphor laser light source and achieves up to 2,000 lumens of high brightness. The brightness and color temperature of the VPL-GTZ240 has been pre-adjusted in order to reduce the adjustment time for multi-projection. The projector also offers new "Impulse" modes that insert black to reduce blur in fast-moving scenes, with less reduction of brightness.

Healthcare Solutions

Content Management System (CMS) : Sony's CMS is a simple, secure and comprehensive way to manage surgical videos and still images from one central location. It allows for network-based searching, editing, storage and distribution of 4K , 3D and HD video obtained from Sony medical recorders and other compatible recording devices. Users can watch recordings from PCs or iPads, and even stream live surgical procedures, allowing a near real-time view into the operating room for staff and residents.





: Sony's is a simple, secure and comprehensive way to manage surgical videos and still images from one central location. It allows for network-based searching, editing, storage and distribution of , 3D and HD video obtained from Sony medical recorders and other compatible recording devices. Users can watch recordings from PCs or iPads, and even stream live surgical procedures, allowing a near real-time view into the operating room for staff and residents. NUCLeUS Integrated Digital Operating Room Platform : NUCLeUS is the smart digital operating room platform for today's ORs. It is an open, scalable and vendor neutral video-over-IP platform that transforms surgical workflow efficiency. The system features an intuitive touch screen interface that can instantly route any image source to any destination, with no need to re-connect equipment. It allows users to direct multiple video sources simultaneously in any combination of formats and resolutions. NUCLeUS is device, format and resolution agnostic, handling HD, 3D and 4K sources from a wide range of modality manufacturers. Video and audio are distributed in near real-time over secure standard IP connections for centralized storage and viewing across the hospital. Every signal can be recorded simultaneously and there is no longer a limitation on what signals can be recorded. The system gives surgeons control over a wide range of image sources in the operating room, ranging from endoscopes, ultrasound streams and PACS workstation input to fluoroscopes, among others.

For more information about Sony's latest professional technologies, please visit Booth #2200 at InfoComm 2019 from June 12-14 or pro.sony.

About Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas

Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies and solutions for a range of professional applications. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, and more. Sony professional technologies are used in market segments including media solutions, imaging solutions, education, visual simulation and entertainment, theater, healthcare, and sports. Visit pro.sony for more information.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 NDI® is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc.

SOURCE Sony Electronics

Related Links

http://www.sony.com/news

