Sony Space Communications Corporation and Astro Digital Announce Agreement to Design, Manufacture and Launch Two Satellites

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Space Communications Corporation (SSCC) and Astro Digital US, Inc. (Astro Digital) today announced that they have signed a contract for the design, manufacture and launch of two micro-satellites. These satellites will each carry an SSCC optical terminal and will showcase SSCC's optical communications technology by establishing high data-rate Lasercom links with each other, as well as with terminals on the Earth. These satellites are expected to be launched in 2026.

Sony started developing its space optical communication technology under the Small Optical Link for the International Space Station (SOLISS) mission. SOLISS was a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)/Sony joint project that was first successfully operated on orbit in March 2020, prior to the establishment of SSCC.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Astro Digital on this important project," said Kyohei Iwamoto, President, SSCC. "As space exploration and travel continue to expand, the need for efficient and reliable communication becomes paramount. We firmly believe that lasers, with their compact size, increased speed, ability to transmit large amounts of data, and inherent high security (relative to radio frequency systems), will become the industry standard for communication in space. This collaboration with Astro Digital further solidifies SSCC's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space communication."

"Sony's technology is poised to make a significant impact on the commercial space industry," Chris Biddy, CEO of Astro Digital, noted in a statement. "Astro Digital is looking forward to leveraging the flight-proven Corvus satellite bus platform to host and demonstrate operation of Sony's highly-capable Lasercom terminal on-orbit."

SSCC's Lasercom terminals are at the forefront of innovation. Leveraging Sony's Blu-ray technology for laser alignment, these terminals offer state of the art performance and reliability. Furthermore, they have been optimized for small satellites, ensuring a low-cost solution without compromising efficiency.

About Astro Digital

From concept to constellation, Astro Digital US, Inc. – established in 2015 with offices in Colorado, California, and Australia – provides satellite systems and mission support services for applications such as earth observation, communications, science, and technology demonstrations. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft from 6U CubeSats to 400kg LEO/GEO MicroSats, and provides uninterrupted satellite operations from around the globe

About Sony Space Communications Corporation:

Sony Space Communications Corporation (SSCC), established in 2022 and headquartered in San Mateo, CA, operates under Sony Corporation of America. By providing easy-to-use inter-satellite communication solutions, SSCC aims to increase communications in space and realize a communications network covering the earth and space to support applications such as real-time services.

