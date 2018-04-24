Sony Square NYC to Showcase A(i)R Hockey, Sony's Augmented Reality Air Hockey Game

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Square NYC, is thrilled to welcome A(i)R Hockey as its latest exhibit. First featured at SXSW in Austin, Texas in March of this year, A(i)R Hockey takes a familiar game to the next level. The game starts off with three players using one physical puck, but, in time, virtual pucks start to appear on the game board. The virtual pucks are projected smoothly, as the predictive algorithm predicts where pucks go, and the Sony's haptics technology embedded in the mallet allows visitors to FEEL them hitting virtual pucks.

"Our goal at Sony Square NYC is to showcase the very best of what Sony has to offer and to help connect people with the brand in new ways," said Steven Fuld, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Sony Corporation of America. "The A(i)R Hockey game is a great way to demonstrate some of Sony's cutting edge innovations and technologies, while at the same time providing fun for the whole family."

The central technology utilized in A(i)R Hockey is Sony's amazing high-speed vision sensors (IMX382) that boast a blazing 1,000 frames-per-second tracking of objects. The sensors use the information gathered, such as color and brightness obtained from pixels to detect objects, extract the object's centroid, moment and motion vector, and finally output the information from the vision sensor in each frame.

To check out a video of A(i)R Hockey when it was showcased at SXSW, please click here.

Sony Square NYC is free and open to the public. Operating hours are:

Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday 11:00am – 6:00pm

About Sony Square NYC

Sony Square NYC is an interactive showroom for the latest in Sony entertainment and technology. Located in the Company's New York City headquarters at 25 Madison Avenue, the facility offers visitors the chance to check out select new Sony technologies and products, some of which are still in the prototype stage. The showroom changes every six to eight weeks, providing visitors with new, immersive experiences to enjoy all year round.

