Sony Square NYC to Unveil Massive Crystal LED Display System

Sony's Crystal LED Display System is a new, giant electronic canvas developed for unprecedented creativity in public spaces, high-end visual entertainment and premium cinemas. This innovative technology combines ultra-fine Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and unique surface mounting to deliver a visual experience beyond any conventional LED array. Its viewing angle of nearly 180 degrees affords corner-to-corner image uniformity of brightness and color. Crystal LED technology also showcases Sony's unique pixel drive circuitry to achieve fast video response with a frame rate of 120fps (frames per second), which is critical for sports, concerts or training simulations where users need to present large screen visuals without delay.

"Compared to the technologies currently available for large-scale displays, Sony's Crystal LED Display System is a leap forward in depth, contrast, color, resolution and pure visual impact," said Steven Fuld, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Sony Corporation of America. "We are proud to showcase its capabilities as part of Sony Square NYC's permanent collection."

Sony Square NYC is located at 25 Madison Avenue and is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.sony.com/square-nyc/.

About Sony Square NYC

Sony Square NYC is an interactive showroom for the latest in Sony entertainment and technology. Located in the Company's New York City headquarters at 25 Madison Avenue, the facility offers visitors the chance to check out select new Sony technologies and products, some of which are still in the prototype stage. The showroom changes every six to eight weeks, providing visitors with new, immersive experiences to enjoy all year round.

