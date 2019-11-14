Sony to Establish Research Center in India

Sony has always strived to expand and further increase the diversity of its global R&D operations, and the establishment of this new research center in India will empower Sony to continue fulfilling its purpose – namely, to "Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology." Sony seeks to promote research activities and foster the growth of a diverse pool of engineering talent.

Sony is also promoting open innovation with local universities through research sponsorships as well as collaborative partnerships with faculty and researchers in India, in order to establish lasting initiatives for motivating and fostering research talent. More importantly, Sony will provide career opportunities, not only in India, but also at worldwide Sony Research sites as employees' careers advance.

Recruitment for well-qualified professionals will be starting in the area of applied artificial intelligence. Details will be announced through the following company web page at a future date.

https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/Careers/

SOURCE Sony

Related Links

http://www.sony.com

