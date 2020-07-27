Sony Unveils Flagship 4K Professional SXRD Laser Projector for Large Display Applications

"In a few short years, our SXRD lineup of 4K projectors have become the industry standard with installations at influential customer sites across the world," said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. "The newest addition to the family, the VPL-GTZ380, excels in dark and bright environments and is a direct result of insights we've gathered from key clients in training and simulation, as well as at entertainment venues, corporations, museums and planetariums. We're proud to have developed a new solution that not only exceeds their requirements but fosters users' creativity allowing them to bring their vision to life with unparalleled image expression."

Featuring a newly developed 0.74" Native 4K SXRD panel, the VPL-GTZ380 provides detailed and radiant imagery with a high 16,000:1 contrast ratio*1 that delivers deep blacks. By adopting a new liquid crystal material for the panel, its light stability dramatically improves, enabling durability with 10,000 lumens brightness. This allows the projector to be used in both bright and dark environments, offering increased versatility and flexibility in installation. The VPL-GTZ380's new laser light source, which incorporates a red laser diode in addition to the two different-wavelength blue laser diodes, enables a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 without any loss of brightness.

The new 4K SXRD model is equipped with a high performance picture processor optimized for projection, "X1 Ultimate for projector," which is based on the original X1 Ultimate processor used for Sony's high-end line of BRAVIA TVs to enable enhanced picture quality. This includes new features such as Dynamic HDR Enhancer and Object based HDR Remaster to enhance dynamic range and achieve deeper blacks. The VPL-GTZ380 also supports HDR formats including HDR 10 and HLG for more natural color reproduction.

From a design perspective, at 112 pounds, the VPL-GTZ380 has a compact body size for its class, due to the adoption of the small sized panel and patented phosphor wheel providing efficient heat release, which allows the model to seamlessly integrate into a variety of installation environments. Additionally, the projector achieves 39dB for quiet operation due to the use of liquid SXRD panel cooling system and streamlined air flow design. Its form factor, quiet operation and easily stackable four corner mount design enables multi-projection in domes and for large screen exhibitions. Due to its high contrast and deep black levels, the projector minimizes banding, allowing for uniform blending.

Through an optional license, the VPL-GTZ380 can also support 4K 120Hz and low transport delay, which are essential for displaying CG images for training simulators and large-screen displays of eSports events. The model has additional optional 3D and Night Vision Goggle (NVG) functions for use in VR research facilities and for specialized training.

The VPL-GTZ380 is planned to be available in January of 2021. For more information about this new projector or Sony's lineup of 2,000 lumen to 10,000 lumen 4K SXRD models, please visit pro.sony

*1: Typical value. Actual value depends on its usage.

