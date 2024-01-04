Sony Ventures Corporation Executive Changes

Sony Group Corporation

04 Jan, 2024, 23:00 ET

Kazuhito Hadano appointed as CEO of Sony Ventures Corporation; Gen Tsuchikawa to transition to Chairman of Sony Ventures Corporation

TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Ventures Corporation today announced an executive leadership transition, appointing Kazuhito Hadano as the new Chief Executive Officer of Sony Ventures Corporation, effective January 1, 2024. Gen Tsuchikawa, previous Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Sony Ventures Corporation, and current Corporate Vice President of Sony Group Corporation, will assume the new role of Chairman of Sony Ventures Corporation, where he will continue to support Mr. Hadano and the Sony Ventures team and strengthen external relationships in the Venture industry.

Sony Group has long participated in the global ecosystem for creating new businesses and supporting the growth of innovative venture-backed companies. Sony Group's dedicated investment team has accumulated experience and a track record of supporting the growth of startups around the globe through the establishment of Sony Innovation Fund (established 2016); Sony Innovation Fund by IGV (2019), a joint venture with Daiwa Capital Holdings Co., Ltd.; Sony Innovation Fund: Environment (2020), which supports companies that tackle global environment issues; Sony Innovation Fund 3 L.P. (SIF3) (2022), and Sony Innovation Fund: Africa (2023), an initiative to support the growth of the entertainment businesses in Africa. "Sony Innovation Fund," "Sony Innovation Fund: Environment," and "Sony Innovation Fund: Africa" are wholly funded by Sony.

Through its family of funds, Sony Ventures currently manages assets exceeding 450 million USD (65 billion yen), and to date, its family of funds have invested in over 170 companies worldwide in areas such as entertainment, healthtech, fintech and deep tech. The organization also supports the growth of its investees and promotes innovation by providing opportunities for collaboration, from the provision of Sony Group technologies to joint development and business alliances.

Mr. Hadano has been at Sony Group for 27 years, and currently also serves as Sony Wireless Communications Inc., Corporate Executive Officer and Sony Network Communications Europe B.V., Chief Financial Officer. He has deep experience working across the organization's diverse business units, including Wireless Communications and Network Communications, as well as in its Financial Services businesses, including Sony Global Treasury Services Plc. His versatile expertise includes establishing mid/long-term corporate strategy and execution plans, including M&A activities, strategic partnerships, and investment management. Mr. Hadano graduated from Tokyo University of Science with a Master of Engineering, Management Science.

Comment from Gen Tsuchikawa, Chairman of Sony Ventures Corporation
From the establishment of the Sony Innovation Fund to the present, I am pleased to have been able to be involved in a variety of business creation initiatives, and to have been able to build a dedicated investment team with excellent in-house investors on a global level. We will continue to strive to contribute to the development of the industry.

Comment from Kazuhito Hadano, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sony Ventures Corporation
I am honored to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Sony Ventures Corporation. With the support of Tsuchikawa-san, I look forward to working alongside the Sony Ventures team and collaborating with Sony Group companies to accelerate the promotion of next-generation technologies, startup development, and open innovation.

