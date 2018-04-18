Sonya Dakar Skincare Launches Omega Glow V3 Supplements

Omega Glow V3 softgels provide 300 mg of EPA and DHA, also known as essential fatty acids, or "the good fats." While most commonly found in fish oil, Dakar's essential oilsare vegan sourced from marine microalgae.

Benefits of Omega Glow V3:

Enhancing glowing complexion: Fatty acids are natural moisturizers, emollients that revitalize dry skin. Rich in polyunsaturated fats, Algal oil helps restore fats lost in the skin, thus eradicating dryness.





Studies have shown Omega-3 reduces symptoms ofanxiety and depression.





The American Heart Association recommends 1g EPA/DHA daily supporting cardiovascular health.





Improving joint health: Omega-3 has been shown to help with rheumatoid arthritis.





Studies have found that Omega-3 lessens menstrual pain and discomfort.





Reducing inflammation: Omega-3 has been shown to benefit inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis and IBS.





Enhancing cognitive functions: Omega-3 has been shown to support the maintenance of healthy brain.

"Since introducing my iconic Organic Omega Booster in 1983, I have developed a variety of products infused with Omega-3. Dakar elaborates, "Seeing the external benefits of Omega inspired me to develop an internal solution—the Omega Glow V3." As for her decision to launch a vegan product Dakar says, "It was essential for me to introduce a product suitable for vegetarians, vegans as well as those observing Kosher and Halal dietary standards."

Ingredients: Algal oil, soft gel [water, modified corn starch, glycerin, carrageenan, sorbitol, caramel (color), and beta-carotene (color)], sunflower oil, mixed tocopherols (antioxidant), natural flavor, sunflower lecithin, and ascorbyl palmitate (antioxidant).

Price: $59.00

Shop: http://sonyadakar.com/omega-glow-v3.html

ABOUT SONYA DAKAR

Award winning skin care guru, Sonya Dakar has provided the opportunity to have great skin for over 30 years with her Beauty Boot Camp™ philosophy.. All products are created with a combination of innovative ingredients and natural botanicals. Located in Beverly Hills, the Sonya Dakar Skincare Clinic offers natural and advanced skincare treatments.

