Sony/ATV and Sony Music Masterworks Partner to Launch HyperBrawl Tournament Video Game Soundtrack

HyperBrawl Tournament's soundtrack was crafted by celebrated British music producer Steve Levine, known for creating iconic studio albums for Culture Club and music for The Beach Boys, Motörhead, Deniece Williams, Honeyz, Ziggy Marley, and Westworld. Levine's album, which includes eighteen invigorating tracks, amplifies the retro, energetic feel of the HyperBrawl Tournament video game, which is an arcade-style sports brawler experience for 1-4 players created by Milky Tea Limited. HyperBrawl Tournament will be released on PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and other gaming consoles on October 20 .

"I am thrilled to work with the Sony/ATV, the Milky Tea team and legendary producer Steve Levine on this epic soundtrack. Steve's music really sets the tone for the high-octane ground-breaking game, and I know it will be enjoyed both in the HyperBrawl arena, and as a standalone body of music," said Sarah Thwaites, UK Label Head, Sony Music Masterworks.

Felix Canetty-Clarke, Sony/ATV Director, Creative Research and Data, UK & International, stated, "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the incredible Steve Levine, Sony Music Masterworks, and Milky Tea to create the soundtrack for HyperBrawl. Having both masters and publishing under One Sony has been an exciting first for me and we're incredibly proud of this project."

"I'm delighted to be involved with Sony/ATV and Sony Masterworks on this project. I truly believe that the One Sony initiative presents new opportunities for both the publishing and the sound recordings on a global level. As the record producer for this soundtrack, the game company Milky Tea encouraged my sonic and creative energies to flow from the initial musical sketches to the epic final mixes," said Steve Levine.



Jon Holmes, Founder and Studio Director, Milky Tea Limited, said, "We're thrilled to work with Steve Levine, Sony/ATV and Sony Masterworks on this unique project. It has been a privilege to sit with Steve at his studio and watch a true master at work as he crafted music from our sketches, game mock-ups, animations and art references. He's a legend and has brought our gameplay to life with an immersive soundtrack that creates an intergalactic science fantasy world – what's not to love?"

CONNECT WITH HYPERBRAWL TOURNAMENT

WEBSITE | MEDIA KIT | TRAILER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Follow Sony/ATV on Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, and Linkedin.

SOURCE Sony/ATV

Related Links

sonyatv.com

