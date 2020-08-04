Sony/ATV and TwentySeven Music Publishing Extend Partnership, Sign Jimmie Allen to Worldwide Deal

Since its establishment in 2019, Weiss, Andrews, and the TwentySeven team have signed major talent including Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, Mike Sonier, co-writer of the global hit "July" by Noah Cyrus, songwriter and producer Black Mayo, known for crafting Platinum single "Valentino" by 24kGoldn and Gold single "Pull Up" by Lil Mosey, rising Atlanta rapper Baby Plug, and recent signing KBFR, known for his single "Hood Baby," which has become a viral sensation.

Jimmie Allen, the joint venture's latest signing, is a celebrated country music singer, songwriter and artist known for his No.1 singles "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To" from his debut album Mercury Lane, which dominated the country charts and the Billboard Hot 100. Jimmie made history with the album's success as the first Black artist to launch their career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio.

Allen's success has only continued to rise with his latest release, Bettie James – a star-studded collaboration EP featuring a wide array of hitmakers including Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw. Named for and inspired by his late grandmother and late father, Bettie James features the hit song "This Is Us" with Cyrus, Allen's fastest consuming single, with 30 million streams to-date. The summer-ready anthem "Good Times Roll" with Nelly reached No. 1 on iTunes, and Rolling Stone hailed "Why Things Happen" – which brings together three generations of Black country artists with Allen, Darius Rucker and Charley Pride – "part polemic, part proclamation, and part prayer… opening up space for the artists to bear witness."

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said, "Barry and Jenna continue to be first-rate creative partners for Sony/ATV and I'm eager to continue our work together. It is also an honor to support the career of Jimmie Allen, as he continues to break down barriers in music and inspire a new generation of fans."

Sony/ATV Nashville Vice President, Creative Anna Weisband said, "We are so excited to have Jimmie Allen officially join our Sony/ATV family. His work ethic and creativity inspire us all to take his already amazing career to the next level. There is no limit on what we will achieve together with his multi-faceted songwriting and big picture thinking."

TwentySeven Music Publishing co-founders Barry Weiss and Jenna Andrews said, "We're delighted to continue our relationship with our partners at Sony/ATV – Jon Platt and Jake Fain are model partners. Jimmie Allen is a generational talent that has a huge career ahead of him. He's just getting started."

Jimmie Allen said, "I have been a fan of Barry Weiss for years. I've seen the great artists he has worked with and is working with. Super fired up about signing with his company. I'm looking forward to working with the entire team at TwentySeven Music Publishing and Sony/ATV and seeing what kind of timeless music magic we can create to inspire future songwriters and artists for generations to come."

SOURCE Sony/ATV

Related Links

sonyatv.com

