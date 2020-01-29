Sony/ATV Music Publishing Appoints Rusty Gaston CEO, Nashville

Sony/ATV has also acquired THiS Music, the Nashville-based publishing company Gaston co-founded with Nashville 'Songwriters Hall of Fame' inductee Tim Nichols and acclaimed songwriter Connie Harrington .

Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Sony/ATV said: "Rusty is one of music's most influential executives today, and his success in developing game-changing opportunities for songwriters makes him the perfect leader to step into this important role at Sony/ATV. I'm excited to work alongside Rusty and our Nashville team on nurturing the next generation of music's hitmakers."

Rusty Gaston, CEO, Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville said: "It is a tremendous honor to join Jon and the Sony/ATV family. The Sony/ATV Nashville catalog is the undisputed greatest collection of country music on the planet. As a music lover, I am in awe of the legacy of the songs and the songwriters…past, present and future…and I look forward to working with this amazing team and roster."

THiS Music's roster includes Ben Hayslip, two-time ASCAP 'Songwriter of the Year' winner and member of The Peach Pickers--the most awarded songwriting trio in the history of country music, as well as Grammy award winning artist Emily Weisband, who has written major pop hits for BTS, Halsey and Camila Cabello, among others.

Gaston is a graduate of Belmont University and also attended Texas Wesleyan University in Nashville, TN. He serves as a Board Member of the Academy of Country Music and a Board Member for Nashville's Studio Bank.

SOURCE Sony/ATV

Related Links

sonyatv.com

