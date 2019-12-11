Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs Global Administration Agreement With Def Leppard

Mike Kobayashi, Co-Founder, CSM Management said: "Def Leppard are excited to be back with Sony/ATV. After numerous meetings, Brian Monaco was instrumental in closing the deal. The band looks forward to working directly with Brian and his team to further extend their iconic brand & catalog."

Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Sony/ATV said: "Def Leppard stands atop the titans of rock. Their cutting-edge sound and ferocious stage performances defined a generation like no other band. With timeless songs from 'Rock of Ages' to 'Pour Some Sugar on Me,' Def Leppard extends its pop culture relevance to today. Working closely with Brian Monaco and the Sony/ATV team, we are thrilled to take their powerhouse catalog into the next millennium and beyond."

Brian J. Monaco, President, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Sony/ATV added: "For decades, Def Leppard has sold out stadium after stadium across the globe while continuing to reach a new generation of fans. We are proud to welcome Def Leppard to the Sony/ATV family and look forward to collaborating on opportunities within film, television and advertising that will expose Def Leppard's rich catalog of music in new and exciting ways."

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, THE 2019 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES with two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) - are one of the most important forces in rock music. The band have amassed a staggering 2.5 billion streams since releasing their music digitally only one year ago. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK. Def Leppard had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalog albums chart.

Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages," "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world.

