Sony/ATV Names Liz Lewis SVP, Catalogue Development

In this newly created role, Liz will implement strategies to further strengthen catalogue and songwriter relationships, negotiate administration deals and secure new catalogue signings. She will also work closely with various departments including Sync, Business Affairs, Communications, Administration and A&R to drive continued growth, as well as expand the reach of catalogues to new audiences and generations. She will be based in the company's New York office and work closely with Sony/ATV's President and Chief Marketing Officer Brian Monaco.

Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt said, "Many of the greatest songwriters in the world have entrusted Sony/ATV to represent their life's work, and we cherish these iconic songs. Liz's expertise and creative vision will be key to expanding opportunities for these celebrated catalogues, and I look forward to working with her to extend their legacies."

Liz Lewis said, "I'm incredibly grateful to Jon Platt and Brian Monaco for the opportunity to join their all-star team. It's an honor to work with Sony/ATV's legendary songwriters and iconic superstars. I look forward to building relationships with them and creating growth for current and future signings."



Liz joins Sony/ATV following a 20-year-long career at Warner Records, where she was most recently VP, Sync & Brand Partnerships. In this role, Liz oversaw sync for advertising, where she secured opportunities for artists like Dua Lipa, The Black Keys, Andra Day, Gary Clark Jr., and Michael Bublé. Before that, Lewis spent many years leading the Visual Content Marketing team at Warner, securing high profile talent bookings and marketing content for artists like Madonna, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Regina Spektor. Throughout her career, Liz has created meaningful marketing and revenue generating opportunities for artists, while developing lasting relationships with talent and their managers.

