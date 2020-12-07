Sony/ATV Names Naomi Asher VP, Neighbouring Rights, UK & International

In this role, Naomi is responsible for managing the company's Neighbouring Rights division and driving its continued growth. She also will maintain relationships with societies and clients across the UK and internationally and create strategic initiatives to ensure performers receive fair pay.

Tim Major, Sony/ATV UK Co-Managing Director and David Ventura, President and Co-Managing Director said, "We are so pleased that Naomi has chosen to join us at what feels like a pivotal time for our business. She has a wealth of experience in the Neighbouring Rights space and will help us to expand our business in this area on a global scale and nurture and develop our dynamic and enthusiastic team."

Naomi said, "I cannot be more thrilled to have joined the Sony/ATV Neighbouring Rights team. It's an exciting time to be part for this community and there is so much Sony/ATV can bring to this area of business."

Prior to joining Sony/ATV, Naomi was Director and President, Wixen Music UK Ltd., where she worked to expand its Neighbouring Rights division. During her time at Wixen, she co-founded the Independent Alliance for Artist Rights (IAFAR), a trade body for the Neighbouring Rights business, and has been a leading advocate for standardization and increased transparency in this market throughout the industry. Hailing from Los Angeles, Naomi originally started her UK music industry career in the musical theatre business working for various theatres.

