Sony/ATV Nashville Signs Marv Green to Worldwide Deal

Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said, "Championing the songs of Marv Green is a true honor— he has crafted timeless hits that capture the heart and soul of country music. The way he weaves his West Coast cool into every one of his songs makes each single a notch above the rest. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Marv to our Sony/ATV Nashville family."

Marv Green said, "I'm beyond excited to start a new catalog of songs with Sony/ATV and their inspiring creative team."

Throughout his impressive career, Marv has collaborated with prominent country artists such as George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Billy Currington, Kenny Chesney, Brooks and Dunn, Tim McGraw, Lee Ann Womack, Faith Hill, Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Rodney Atkins, and many others. He has also written top charting singles such as "Shotgun Rider" by Tim McGraw, "Proud Of The House We Built" by Brooks and Dunn, "Farmer's Daughter" by Rodney Atkins, "Creepin'" by Eric Church, and "Live This Long" by Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.

The Southern California native began his music career in 1993 when he moved to Nashville to pursue his passion for songwriting – Marv quickly made a name for himself and signed his first publishing deal within six months of arriving. Since then, he has crafted some of today's top country singles and won numerous awards including BMI's Song Of The Year in 2000, BMI's Songwriter Of The Year in 2001, as well as an ACM Song Of The Year and Grammy nomination for his single "Amazed."

