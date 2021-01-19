Sony/ATV Promotes Audrey Ashby to SVP, Business Affairs, Catalog

As Senior Vice President, Audrey manages the relationships with some of Sony/ATV's most iconic legacy songwriters and catalogues like Valerie Simpson, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Pete Moore, Marvin Gaye, Ron Miller, Sandy Linzer, and many others. Her responsibilities include fostering and maintaining relationships, extending existing agreements, and negotiating new contracts, all of which help strengthen the company's catalogue of evergreen songs.

Sony/ATV Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and General Counsel, Peter Brodsky said, "I am so happy to congratulate Audrey on this well-deserved promotion. With her decades of experience and deep relationships with some of our most important legacy songwriters and catalogues, Audrey is truly an irreplaceable member of our team. All of us at Sony/ATV are privileged to call her a colleague and look forward to many more years of success."

Audrey Ashby said, "The music business is an amazing field, and every day brings new opportunities. I want to thank Sony for this opportunity, and I look forward to earning continued success with Jon, Peter, and our incredible songwriters."

With a music business career spanning over thirty years, Audrey is an expert in numerous areas of publishing, including copyright law and administration. She began at CBS Songs, which later became SBK and then EMI. Ashby advanced at EMI over the years, becoming Vice President, Copyright Administration and Research in 2002, and later led its copyright department. She moved to business affairs while still at EMI and joined Sony/ATV's business affairs team when EMI was acquired by the company.

