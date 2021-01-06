Sony/ATV Promotes Brad Levin to Senior Vice President, Finance

Throughout his time at the company, Brad has worked on numerous key initiatives such as the integration of EMI with Sony/ATV in 2012 and its full acquisition in 2019, and the acquisition of the Estate of Michael Jackson's 50% equity interest in Sony/ATV in 2016.



Sony/ATV Global Chief Financial Officer, Tom Kelly said, "Brad is an integral part of our team, and this promotion recognizes his many contributions. I look forward to working more closely with him as he takes on this newly expanded role."



Brad Levin said, "It's an honor to work for Sony/ATV, and I'm grateful for Jon and Tom's leadership. I look forward to supporting the continued success and growth of the business and our remarkable roster of songwriters."



Levin, a Certified Public Accountant, joined Sony Corporation of America in 2002 as a Staff Auditor in their Corporate Audit Department. He later joined Sony/ATV in March 2011, where he progressed to the role of Vice President, Finance in May 2015. Prior to joining Sony, Brad worked for the public accounting firm Arthur Andersen, where he performed audits of Media, Entertainment, and Manufacturing companies.

