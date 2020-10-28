Sony/ATV Promotes John Pires to EVP, Global Business Development

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "John has been instrumental in creating opportunities for Sony/ATV's songwriters and expanding our business worldwide. I'm pleased to recognize his many contributions as a leader with this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to working with him on a variety of new ventures."



John Pires said, "I am proud to have been part of the Sony/ATV team for the past 13 years and all that we have achieved throughout this time, including becoming the world's leading music publishing company. I am excited to continue this journey under Jon's leadership as we strive to be the destination for the world's best songwriters."



Pires joined Sony/ATV in 2007 as Vice President, Business Development when the company acquired Famous Music, and in 2010 he rose to the level of Senior Vice President, Business Development. In 2011, he was a member of the executive team that acquired EMI Music Publishing and was involved in all areas of the $2.3 billion transaction including contract negotiations, revenue forecasting, and synergy analysis.



Pires began his music industry career in 1991 in the A&R department of Imago Records, a start-up venture between BMG and the former co-founder of Chrysalis Records. He later transitioned to music publishing in 1993 as US creative advisor to BMG's German affiliate office. After his time at BMG, John moved on to roles at MCA Music Publishing and Viacom's Famous Music.

SOURCE Sony/ATV

Related Links

http://sonyatv.com

