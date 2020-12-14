Sony/ATV Promotes Sharon Boyse to SVP, International Operations and Society Relations

In her new position, Sharon oversees affiliate administration operation teams throughout the company. Sharon's new role also enhances her international responsibilities – she is charged with collaborating with regional leaders, negotiating global deals, maintaining relationships with industry affiliates and societies, and advising the company's various digital teams.

Sony/ATV President, International, Guy Henderson said, "Sharon has been at the forefront of our administration effort for many years and is one of the prime reasons that Sony/ATV leads the way in this crucial area of our business. I am very pleased to announce Sharon's well-deserved promotion and I look forward to her ongoing contributions to our businesses across the world."

Sharon Boyse said, "I am very excited to be working in this new role at Sony/ATV, and I look forward to working with our frontline international business leaders to deliver the highest level of operational services and benefit our songwriters globally."



With over thirty years of experience in the music industry, Sharon is well known for her expertise in all areas of international music publishing administration. She is also known for her close work with many Copyright Societies and was recently elected Board Director for the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO).



Sharon began her music career at CBS Music Publishing in 1990 when the company formed its European administration hub in London – she was instrumental in the hub's rapid operational and systems growth for its international offices.

SOURCE Sony/ATV

Related Links

sonyatv.com

