Sony/ATV Promotes Veronica Vaccarezza to SVP, Business Development, U.S. Latin

In her role as SVP, Business Development, Veronica is responsible for driving growth through digital and strategic initiatives. She also will be working to foster and maintain relationships with regional stakeholders and societies and provide guidance and support in negotiations with key songwriters and clients.

Jorge Mejia, Sony/ATV President and CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin stated, "It has been my great pleasure and privilege to know Veronica for upwards of twenty years and to work directly with her for the past eight. Her integrity, cool head under pressure, relentless drive to succeed, and sharp and clear vision of the business have contributed enormously to Sony/ATV and, specifically, to our Latin team. We are lucky to have Veronica in our family, I can't wait to see what the future will bring for her – if the past is any indication, it will only be great things."

Veronica Vaccarezza said, "I came into the publishing industry 25 years ago and I am thrilled to have seen this business transition into the digital era and to have played a part in its development in Latin America. I am privileged to work with Jorge Mejia and the Sony/ATV family, where I have the opportunity to learn every day from my colleagues and work on behalf of our incredibly talented songwriters."

Veronica began her music industry career in 1994 at EMI Music Publishing Argentina and later relocated to Miami in 1999 when EMI opened its Latin American regional office. Since then, Veronica has held various roles within the company and has risen through the ranks. In 2011, she was promoted to VP, Strategic and Business Support for EMI Latin America, which represented both publishing and label operations in the region. After Sony's acquisition of EMI, Veronica Joined Sony/ATV Latin America as VP of Business Development, where she worked to expand Sony/ATV's Latin American presence and digital business.

