Sony/ATV Renews Its Worldwide Publishing Agreement With Global Latin Music Idol Maluma

"I am very happy to continue being part of the Sony/ATV family…they continue to believe in me as a composer which has been one of my biggest goals in recent years. I'm excited for everything that is about to happen…we are a team and together we have built my career globally. What comes next is to keep writing great music and bringing happiness to the world!" expressed Maluma upon signing the agreement.

"Maluma is a sensational performer and composer. With authentic songs and amazing live shows, he connects with fans from all corners of the globe. I am pleased to extend our relationship with Maluma and look forward to working with Jorge and the Sony/ATV Latin team to support his continued rise as a songwriter," said Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

"If you spend half a minute with Maluma you realize immediately that he is an absolute superstar. We are beyond thrilled to help advance his songwriting career and can't wait to play a part in what's next in his songwriting life and beyond," added Jorge Mejia, President & CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin, Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

"Maluma is not only a global singer he is also a distinguished songwriter and our family at Sony/ATV understands and supports every aspect of his artistry. We are so happy to continue with this relationship and hope to do so for years to come," said Maluma manager Walter Kolm, President/CEO of WK Entertainment.

"We are excited to continue Maluma's partnership with Sony/ATV. Jon, Jorge and their entire team understand that Maluma is not a traditional artist and have shown their interest in helping him continue to establish himself as a world class composer in addition to a global singer. We can't wait for what comes next!" expressed Miguel Lua, who manages Maluma alongside Kolm.

Through his music Maluma has represented his culture throughout the world, becoming a household name just five years since embarking on a career outside his native Colombia. In 2018, he performed mega hit single "Felices Los 4" at the MTV VMAs and just a few months later he recorded with Madonna and performed their joint single "Medellin" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. He was recently chosen as one of Forbes Magazine's "30 under 30" and was part of GQ's 2019 "Man of the Year" list which named him a Global Pop Sensation. 2020 will mark Maluma's entry into the film world as he co-stars with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy, "Marry Me".

As a 2018 Latin GRAMMY award winner for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (for F.A.M.E.) and current 2020 GRAMMY nominee in the Best Latin Pop Album category (for 11:11), Maluma is one of social media's most popular artists with over 23 million Facebook fans, 6 million Twitter followers, and a whopping 48 million Instagram followers (making him the leading Latin male artist on Instagram). His official YouTube/VEVO channel has garnered over 9 billion views and has more than 22 million subscribers, having earned him a YouTube Diamond Play Button Award.

He achieved unparalleled success with his Maluma World Tour, selling over one million tickets for 105 worldwide concerts in 2017 alone and becoming the top concert-selling Latin artist in the world. In 2018 and 2019, he broke records achieving full houses in all of his shows throughout the United States and Europe with his F.A.M.E. and 11:11 world tours selling out Madison Square Garden (New York), the American Airlines Arena (Miami) and The Forum (Los Angeles), among others.

Since joining Sony/ATV, Maluma has co-written all his singles plus hit songs for other artists including Marc Anthony's 'Parecen Viernes'. Maluma has released three albums under the Sony Music Latin label, all of which have debuted at #1 on Billboard's Latin Albums chart: Pretty Boy Dirty Boy (2015), F.A.M.E. (2018) and 11:11 (2019). Maluma is the youngest artist to simultaneously hold both the #1 and #2 spots on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart (with "Sin Contrato" and "Chantaje") and only the sixth act to ever achieve the feat. To date, Maluma has had fourteen #1 singles on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart.

