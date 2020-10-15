Sony/ATV Signs Frank Ski to Worldwide Deal

Frank Ski is known for his impressive music catalogue in Hip-Hop, Rap, Gospel, and Baltimore club-music, which has greatly influenced some of Hip-Hop's most memorable singles. One of his popular songs was recently sampled in the No.1 Billboard Hot 100 single "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as the 2018 hit "In This House" by Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane. Ski is one of several prominent signings out of Sony/ATV's new Atlanta office, reflecting its ongoing commitment to the city's thriving music community.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "Frank Ski is a legend in Hip-Hop – it is no surprise that his talent as a DJ and producer continues to make history, and we look forward to creating more opportunities for his music."

Sony/ATV Vice President, Creative Mike Jackson said, "In addition to co-writing the No.1 hit single "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Frank brings a wealth of experience and talent to our company, as well as a timeless catalogue of great music. I am honored to have Frank join the Sony/ATV family."

Frank Ski said, "I'm excited to be joining and working with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. I have an incredible amount of respect for Jon Platt and the influence he has had on the industry. I am grateful for Mike Jackson, am inspired by his vision, and look forward to all that we will accomplish together."

Throughout his music career, Frank Ski has written and produced numerous beloved singles including "Doo Doo Brown," Hezekiah Walker's song "99 ½," which won a Gospel Stellar Award, and the popular dance song by Atlanta rapper V.I.C. entitled "Wobble." Ski has also brought his musical talent to television and film with contributions to soundtracks for The Player's Club, Ax 'Em, HBO's The Corner, and The Wire.

As a radio broadcaster, Frank is best known for hosting The Frank Ski Show for the past three decades, an up-tempo lifestyle program designed to entertain, inspire, and inform daily. Frank has earned great success at several top radio stations including Atlanta's V-103, Washington D.C.'s WHUR, and Baltimore's V103 and 92Q, where they experienced record-breaking Arbitron ratings during his broadcast time.



