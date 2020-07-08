Sony/ATV Signs Linus Wiklund to Worldwide Publishing Deal

Johnny Tennander , Managing Director, Scandinavia and SVP A&R, Europe, and Amanda Hill, SVP, A&R stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Linus to Sony/ATV. He has been a friend to the family for a long time and we couldn't be more excited to enter into this deal together. Linus is an incredibly talented producer and songwriter, and we can't wait for all the great music that is to come."

Linus said, "My friends at Sony/ATV have been like extended family ever since I started out in this business about a decade ago. It couldn't feel more natural to finally become part of the family for real. I look very much forward to our future together!"



Over the last few years, Linus's music career has skyrocketed and earned him international success. His biggest single, "Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara, dominated the charts across the globe, spent seven weeks in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, spent six weeks at No. 1 on US radio charts, and was nominated for the 'Best Pop Duo Performance' Grammy in 2018.



In 2013, Linus rose to prominence as a songwriter with the song "I Could Be The One" by Avicii, which was Avicii's first UK #1 single. Since then, he has co-written top singles including "All This Love" and "Sweet Escape" by Alesso, and worked with artists including Charli XCX, Clean Bandit, Noonie Bao, Paloma Faith, and many others. Additionally, Linus has written scores for several Swedish television shows and documentaries. He also penned the single "Dark Side" by Future and Ty Dolla $ign ft. Kiiara, which was featured in the Netflix film Bright, starring Will Smith.

