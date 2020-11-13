Sony/ATV Signs Publishing Deal with 'Baby Shark' Creators Pinkfong

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" is an incredibly catchy song combined with an upbeat rhythm and dance moves, which became a breakout sensation after launching on YouTube in November 2015. The video has amassed 7.1 billion views, becoming YouTube's most-viewed video in history. The "Baby Shark" single also recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently RIAA Diamond-certified for selling over 11 million records. Due to its massive success, Pinkfong has expanded the Baby Shark brand into merchandise, games, live musical shows, and an upcoming Nickelodeon animated television series.

Cathy Merenda, Sony/ATV Senior Vice President, Broadcast and Media Rights said,

"We are thrilled to partner with Pinkfong as we work to expand the Baby Shark universe across all media. Their song has become a global sensation with unlimited potential, and I'm confident we will give Pinkfong and 'Baby Shark' the best opportunities for future success."

Bin Jeong, Pinkfong USA Chief Executive Officer said, "Baby Shark is beloved by not only children, but also by families all over the world, and we are very excited to be working with Sony/ATV, a company with a wide global footprint and the perfect home for Baby Shark."

Pinkfong has over 5,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children's content, which can be accessed across various platforms including Apple's App Store, Google Play, YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong's accolades include the Amazon Video Direct Star, YouTube's Diamond Play Button and Google Play's Best Family App from 2014-2017. To learn more about the company, please visit Pinkfong's website, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

