Sony/ATV Signs Tate McRae to Worldwide Deal

"Watching Tate grow has been amazing – she has propelled her career in the midst of a global pandemic, all while finishing high school," Sony/ATV Creative Managers, Mya Hansen and Danielle Middleton said. "We have no doubt that she is on her way to becoming a global superstar, and we are thrilled to be a part of her journey as a songwriter and artist."



Sony/ATV Senior Vice President, Creative Jennifer Knoepfle said, "Tate is an extremely talented and driven individual. She is a triple threat as a songwriter, dancer and singer. We are so happy to partner with her as she continues her rise."



"We started working with Tate when she was 15, which was only 18 months ago, and even then we knew she was an accomplished dancer, a great singer and a fantastic songwriter. Myself and my management partners David Conway and Matt Feldman couldn't be happier to be working with Jon, Jenn, Danielle, Mya and the team at Sony/ATV," said Dirk Hemsath, CEO, Hard 8 Working Group.



Among her many achievements, Tate was recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List for 2021 as the youngest musician on the list and was included on Billboard's 21 Under 21 One's To Watch list. Additionally, she currently has over 2.8 million subscribers and over 325 million video views on YouTube and has nearly 1 billion combined on demand streams to date. She's been named one of YouTube's Artist on the Rise, a Vevo DSCVR artist, MTV's Push Artist for July, received a nomination for a 2020 MTV Video Music Award and has performed on the pre-show at this year's awards, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the 2020 MTV EMA's. She has also received praise from Variety, Idolator, Wonderland, NME, iD, Seventeen, E! Young Hollywood, UK's Dork Magazine and so much more.



For More Information On Tate McRae: Official Website | YouTube | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

SOURCE Sony/ATV

Related Links

sonyatv.com

